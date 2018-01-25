The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Frenchman, Thai woman now ‘wanted’ for Italian’s murder

PHICHIT: Arrest warrants have been issued for a Thai woman and her French boyfriend suspected of slaying an Italian man before they disappeared.

crime, death, immigration, murder, police, violence,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 25 January 2018, 08:47AM

Arrest warrants for murder were approved for Frenchman Amuary Rigaud and Rujira Iemlamai by the Pichit Provincial Court yesterday (Jan 24). Photo by Sutthipoj Kebui
Arrest warrants for murder were approved for Frenchman Amuary Rigaud and Rujira Iemlamai by the Pichit Provincial Court yesterday (Jan 24). Photo by Sutthipoj Kebui

The Phichit Provincial Court yesterday (Jan 24) approved warrants, as requested by police, for the arrest of Rujira Iemlamai, 38, and Frenchman Amuary Rigaud, 33, on charges of murdering and hiding the body of Italian Giuseppe De Stefani, 61, in Bung Na Rang district of this northern province.

Phichit police chief Maj Gen Thawatchai Muannara said police across the country will be alerted to keep an eye out for the wanted couple.

The dismembered Italian’s body was found in a forest in the district last Friday (Jan 19). The dead man was Rujira’s former boyfriend, and she and her new French boyfriend are the prime suspects.

Maj Gen Thawatchai said the couple used De Stefani’s ATM card in the district and withdrew money from his account before fleeing to Kamphaeng Phet and then Tak. They were also seen on security camera footage selling a mobile phone at a department store, he said, but would not say where.

The Phichit police commander was confident the couple were still in Thailand.

He also said immigration records showed Rigaud had previously made several trips to Laos and back through the border crossing at Nong Khai.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Go Eco Phuket petitions to form official marine protection task force

I hope this is a real serious try ! is it not to late? Horst...(Read More)

Go Eco Phuket petitions to form official marine protection task force

Excellent initiatives shown by this civic minded conservation group, that can galvanise community groups to work together for the good of the communit...(Read More)

Phuket officials set sights on revoking tourism licences for water-safety repeat offenders

The neo-colonialists wanting Police on every street corner, now they want officials on every beach and pier....(Read More)

Girl, 6, injured in Phuket three-vehicle accident

That's why it's called an "accident"...(Read More)

Upgrades for Phuket Gateway underway

A toilet building now under construction and finished April 25 sharp?? Wow, more than 3 months building a toilet unit? Make me think about that Hua ...(Read More)

Upgrades for Phuket Gateway underway

The best 'new landmarks' will be: Good pedestrian walks, protected parking spaces for private cars, now 'bullied away' by tuk tuk dr...(Read More)

Secret money trail bodes ill for brothel

All people involved not want to get the 'Kampols'. Now all officials put their full weight om irrelevant matters around this affair. ( paid s...(Read More)

Secret money trail bodes ill for brothel

Remember: A few days ago the police declared not to go to check out one of the houses ( more north) of this couple. In which country do you get so mu...(Read More)

Scheduled blackouts to hit Karon

Scheduled black outs not happen. If fixing/improving high voltage cables have to be done than there is a back up/deviation power supply. A smart city...(Read More)

‘Untouchable’ wildlife kingpin arrested in Bangkok

Good police work and thanks for publishing this article. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.