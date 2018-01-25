PHICHIT: Arrest warrants have been issued for a Thai woman and her French boyfriend suspected of slaying an Italian man before they disappeared.

Arrest warrants for murder were approved for Frenchman Amuary Rigaud and Rujira Iemlamai by the Pichit Provincial Court yesterday (Jan 24). Photo by Sutthipoj Kebui

The Phichit Provincial Court yesterday (Jan 24) approved warrants, as requested by police, for the arrest of Rujira Iemlamai, 38, and Frenchman Amuary Rigaud, 33, on charges of murdering and hiding the body of Italian Giuseppe De Stefani, 61, in Bung Na Rang district of this northern province.

Phichit police chief Maj Gen Thawatchai Muannara said police across the country will be alerted to keep an eye out for the wanted couple.

The dismembered Italian’s body was found in a forest in the district last Friday (Jan 19). The dead man was Rujira’s former boyfriend, and she and her new French boyfriend are the prime suspects.

Maj Gen Thawatchai said the couple used De Stefani’s ATM card in the district and withdrew money from his account before fleeing to Kamphaeng Phet and then Tak. They were also seen on security camera footage selling a mobile phone at a department store, he said, but would not say where.

The Phichit police commander was confident the couple were still in Thailand.

He also said immigration records showed Rigaud had previously made several trips to Laos and back through the border crossing at Nong Khai.

