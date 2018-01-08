BANGKOK: A French national was arrested at a hotel in Bangkok yesterday (Jan 7) for allegedly stealing money from an Egyptian tourist at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Monday 8 January 2018, 08:35AM

Suvarnabhumi airport police display Rehahlia Toufik (seated right) with cash he allegedly stole from an Egyptian tourist, yesterday (Jan 7). Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Airport police captured Rehahlia Toufik, 33, at the hotel where he had checked in. They recovered US$9,200 (B295,356) in cash and filed a theft charge against him.

The capture came after Egyptian Mohamed Ibrahim sought help from police at the airport on Saturday night (Jan 6) after he had left a bag with $10,170 (B326,497) in cash at a CAT Telecom shop in the airport after buying a SIM card for his mobile phone.

Police said security camera footage showed a man they identified as Toufik taking the bag from the shop. Police tracked him and made the arrest after finding him staying at the hotel, whose name was withheld.

A T-shirt worn by the Frenchman when he allegedly stole the bag was seized from his hotel room as evidence, they added.

