Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Frenchman hunted down for hit and run in Patong

Frenchman hunted down for hit and run in Patong

PHUKET: Police have tracked down and arrested a French national after he struck a pedestrian and fled the scene while he was riding a rental motorbike last Friday (Feb 10).

patongtourismtransportSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 16 February 2023, 11:06AM

Photo: Patong Police

Photo: Patong Police

Photo: Patong Police

Photo: Patong Police

« »

Naji Sami Bouakkz was charged yesterday (Feb 15) with reckless driving causing physical injury and failing to stop after being involved in an accident, Patong Police confirmed.

Patong Police were notified of the incident at about 7:50pm last Friday via the 191 national call centre, reporting that a woman had been injured in a hit-and-run while she was crossing a street near Sai Nam Yen Rd, police said.

Officers and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation soon arrived at the scene, and the woman, Maliwan Sararat, 45, originally from Roi Et Province, was rushed to Patong Hospital. Due to the nature of her injuries she was soon transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Through CCTV police tracked the motorbike, ridden by a foreign man wearing a white shirt and a black Helmet to the Triple L Hotel on 50 Pi Rd.

Bouakkz and the person riding pillion on the motorbike at the time of the hit and run, Chahine Yuce, walked out of the hotel around 7:58pm. At about 8:53am, Bouakkz returned to the parked motorbike, a Yamaha TMAX, and rode away, police said.

Bouakkz then returned the Yamaha TMAX to the shop where he rented it, Nueng Motorbike on Prachanukhro Rd, at 12:40pm on Tuesday (Feb 14), police noted.

Officers arrived at the shop and questioned the owner, who said that the front of the motorbike showed signs of impact in a collision. Attempts to cover up the damage had been made, the owner confirmed.

The shop owner called Bouakkz to return to the shop, where police placed him under arrest at 7:33pm, officer reported.

Officers explained to Bouakkz that CCTV footage had confirmed he was riding the bike at the time of the hit-and-run.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Bouakkz and the TMAX motorbike were both taken to Patong Police Station.

Bouakkz was charged after his companion Yuce yesterday confirmed that Bouakkz was riding the motorbike at the time of the incident, police said.

Police noted that at the time the motorbike hit Ms Maliwan, Bouakkz was riding too fast to be able to avoid hitting her.

Not stopping to help Ms Maliwan and immediately reporting the collision was a further offence under the law, officers said.

Police made no mention of whether Bouakkz had the correct licence to ride a motorbike in Thailand, despite Patong Police and Phuket transport officials claiming to crack down on the issue following a mass motorbike rally through the streets of Patong last week by mostly French nationals.

Patong Police and Adcha Buachan, Chief of the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO), have claimed to have taken action against rental shops for renting out vehicles to tourists without the correct licence to drive a vehicle in Thailand.

Patong Police and Phuket transport officials even met with the French honorary consul for Phuket to discuss the issue.

So far PLTO Chief Adcha has avoided plainly confirming whether the compulsory accident insurance required for a vehicle to be legally on a public road remains in effect if the driver does not have the correct driver’s licence.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Manneken pis | 16 February 2023 - 17:17:32 

@Fascinated. Actually it happened already. About 9 years ago, 1 of those idiots tried to do a wheeling on the south section of Patong leading to the beach road, landing on a bike with 2 Thais on it. The passenger died on the spot. The guy got arrested but never heard what happened next

Fascinated | 16 February 2023 - 12:20:21 

These scumbags terrorise the roads. Around 1730 every night they come back from Surin, using the main road in Kamala as a racetrack but not a cop in sight to stop them. Now we have a hit and run. this time the woman was lucky- how long before these idiots kill someone. Its no great secret where the majority of them live in Patong- clean out their rats nest.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hit-and-run drivers caught, Sarasin Bridge Festival || February 16
Governor spells out education enhancement drive
New Zealand seeks international help as cyclone cripples North Island
Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels
Wild Boars team captain dies in UK accident
Sri Lanka bans single-use plastics to save elephants
Phuket tuna on the agenda for Norwegian Ambassador
Power outage to affect water supply in Chalong, Kata, Karon, Rawai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist entry fees are coming, 1,200km trek to marry sweetheart || February 15
Sarasin Bridge festival returns
Farmer walks 1,200km to marry sweetheart on Valentine’s Day
Tourist entry fees confirmed
Cambodia hits back at criticism of media crackdown
New decree targets ‘mule’ bank accounts
Patong Police warn of credit card thieves

 

Phuket community
Frenchman hunted down for hit and run in Patong

@Fascinated. Actually it happened already. About 9 years ago, 1 of those idiots tried to do a wheeli...(Read More)

Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

An even more important issue though...is where's the "working group" for the filthy wa...(Read More)

Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

Hardly need a working group to identify that a major source of smoke and PM2.5 is from every idiot b...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

part of it used to cover tourist insurance and what about the rest of it?? can be used to pay for na...(Read More)

Cambodia hits back at criticism of media crackdown

@KP. The Amerikans didn't provide a lot of help before, just showered them with bombs with which...(Read More)

Wild Boars team captain dies in UK accident

Typical that he survived an experience like it in Thailand, only to perish in a slight accident in U...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

JohnC, did you read I wrote here yesterday I have a (International) Health& Accident Insurance, ...(Read More)

Frenchman hunted down for hit and run in Patong

These scumbags terrorise the roads. Around 1730 every night they come back from Surin, using the mai...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

I think the 300B is a fair payment - but who will audit the ongoing transfer of the monies collected...(Read More)

Cambodia hits back at criticism of media crackdown

You're absolutely right PK - if they want to descend into a Pol Pot/Khymer Rouge type dictatorsh...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket

 