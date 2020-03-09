Kata Rocks
Frenchman found hanged from Patong hotel balcony

Frenchman found hanged from Patong hotel balcony

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old Frenchman who was found hanged by a rope tied to a hotel balcony rail in Patong this afternoon (Mar 9).

deathpatongpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 9 March 2020, 06:09PM

Police at the scene earlier today (Mar 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene earlier today (Mar 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Pongsathorn Phothong of the Patong Police said officers were called to the scene, in Soi Patong City, near Patong Hospital, at 1:15pm.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find the body the Frenchman hanged by a rope to a balcony rail on the third floor.

The man* was dressed in only denim shorts, Lt Pongsathorn said.

Officers found no marks on the man’s body to indicate he had been involved in an altercation, Lt Pongsathorn said.

However, he added that the man’s body was taken to Patong Hospital for further examination.

The LifeCo Phuket

Police at the scene confirmed that the man checked in at the hotel alone last Thursday (Mar 5). He was scheduled to check out today.

“I checked his visa with immigration. He entered Thailand legally and did not overstay,” Lt Pongsathorn said.

However, Lt Pongsathorn declined to give any further details about the man’s death.

“Police are checking footage from CCTV cameras at the hotel and nearby, and questioning witnesses. We have not concluded whether or not the man committed suicide or whether there were any suspicious circumstances involving his death,” he added.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed that his next of kin have been notified.

