CHONBURI: Thai authorities accompanied by American FBI agents arrested Frenchman Rachid Abdel Kader, 64, in Pattaya today (Apr 5) for alleged possession of pornographic photos and videos of young Thai girls.

Thursday 5 April 2018, 05:15PM

Police collect evidence collected at the home of Frenchman Rachid Abdel Kader, 64, in South Pattaya, Chonburi province today (Apr 5). Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Officers from the Department of Special Investigation and local immigration police searched his house on Soi Rung Land in South Pattaya in Bang Lamung district.

They found a large number of pornographic photographs and videos of Thai girls aged under 18 years on compact disks and in computer files.

Col Songprote Sirisukha, immigration chief in Chonburi, said Kader had spent his retirement in Pattaya for for the last decade.

FBI informed Thai authorities that he had gathered pornographic pictures and videos for members of his group to download.

He was charged with possessing child pornographic media for sexual interest.

Read original story here.