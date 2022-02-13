Frenchman arrested for B6.3m swindle

CHON BURI: A French national was arrested on Saturday for cheating a number of foreigners in Pattaya out of 6.3 million baht in total.

crime

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 13 February 2022, 05:57PM

Pattaya police question Frenchman Herve Christian Robert Leonard (left) on Saturday on fraud allegations. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong / Bangkok Post

Pol Maj Gen Atthasit Kijjaharn, the Chon Buri police chief, said the arrest of Herve Christian Robert Leonard, 59, was made on seven warrants issued by the Pattaya Court for seven separate swindle cases – six in Pattaya and one in the Nong Prue area, reports Bangkok Post.

A number of foreigners in Pattaya filed complaints with police, accusing the Frenchman of cheating them of 6.3 million baht in total. The complainants said the man had swindled them through sales of big bikes and a claim that he could help them settle their legal cases because he had developed a close relationship with some police officers.

The French embassy also received the same complaints and coordinated with the police for action.

A police investigation led to the arrest of the Frenchman on Saturday (Feb 12) from a housing estate in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. He denied the accusations.

The police also found that the Frenchman had overstayed his visa by one year, four months and 27 days. He was handed over to Pattaya police for further legal proceedings.