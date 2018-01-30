PICHIT: A Frenchman has confessed to the love-triangle murder of an elderly Italian man, and that the victimâ€™ wife then helped dismember and burn the body, according to police.

Police take Frenchman Amaury Rigaud, 34, (centre) and Rujira Iamlamai, 37, through a re-enactment of the murder of her Italian husband in Bung Na Rang district, Phichit. Photo: Sitthipoj Kebui

Col Chaisathian Maneejak, chief of the Bung Na Rang police, said today (Jan 30) that Amaury Rigaud, 34, who was arrested in Kamphaeng Phet province on Sunday (Jan 28), confessed to assaulting and stabbing Giuseppe De Stefani, 62, to death.

According to the confession, the two men and the Thai wife, Rujira Iamlamai, 37, met to settle their love triangle in her Toyota Yaris car near her house in Bung Na Rang district on Jan 19.

Rigaud confessed that is when he killed him, according to police.

Rujira then helped him dispose of the body. They cut it in two parts, which they cast into a funeral pyre made of car tyres in a remote area in tambon Laem Rang of the same district.

Police today took both suspects for re-enactments at the places where the murder happened, and where they bought fuel and washed blood stains from the car.

Rujira was arrested yesterday (Jan 29) in a longan orchard in Tak province, not far from where Rigaud was arrested at their forest campsite in adjoining Kamphaeng Phet province on Sunday.

They had been on the run for 10 days.

