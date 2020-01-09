Frenchman, 75, dies at Patong Beach

PHUKET: Police have yet to confirm the cause of death of a 75-year- old Frenchman who died after being found floating unconscious in the water at Patong Beach yesterday afternoon (Jan 8).

patongtourismdeathpolice

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 January 2020, 05:08PM

Lifeguards perform CPR on the beach, but to no avail. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Sanit Budnongsaeng of the Patong Police said he was informed of the death at 4pm.

The Frenchman, Raphael Skynazi, was pulled from the water by lifeguards, who performed CPR, but failed to revive him, Lt Col Sanit said.

Mr Skynazi was rushed to Patong Hospital, but was pronounced dead, he added.

“An initial examination of the body showed small wounds around Mr Skynazi’s eyebrows and on his chest, but I am still waiting for doctors at Patong Hospital to provide confirmation of the cause of death,” Lt Col Sanit said.

“Mr Skynazi traveled to Phuket with his wife, who was the person who raised the alarm about her husband. Both of them arrived in Thailand in Bangkok on Tuesday and were staying at a hotel in Patong,” he added.

“Mrs Skynazi also explained that her husband had diabetes and high blood pressure,” he said.

“The French embassy has already been informed of this case. Mrs Skynazi has informed us that she wants to take her husband back to their home country,” Lt Col Sanit added.

Additional Reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub