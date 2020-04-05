THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

PHUKET: Kamala Police have arrested seven French tourists at a house in Kamala for violating the Emergency Decree by holding a gathering and for illegal possession of hookahs, called “baruku” in Thailand.

Sunday 5 April 2020, 08:20PM

The arrests were announced at Kamala Police Station today (Apr 5). Photo: Kamala Police

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri announced the arrests at a news conference in Kamala at 5pm today (Apr 5).

The arrests were made at a house in Moo 5, Kamala at about 00.30am today, Maj Gen Rungrote said.

The seven arrested were named as: men Abao Hakin, 28; Hrarat Sani , 31; Hassane Nordine , 36; Janeledokme Elidrissi, 27; and Elhedli Mehdi, 31; along with women Roune Yasmino, 20, and Zied Larbita, 26.

Among the evidence seized in the raid were four hookahs, two packages of the unused inhalant and 21 pieces used inhalant. It was not made clear whether the inhalant was tobacco-based or otherwise.

Regardless, the seven have been charged with forming an illegal gathering in breach of the health regulations introduced under the Emergency Decree to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Maj Gen Rungrote said.

They were also charged under the Customs Act for illegal possession of illegally imported untaxed items, he added, which is how the Thai law describes hookahs and the substances used with them.

