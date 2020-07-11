BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
French bus driver dies after attack over mask-wearing rules

WORLD: A French bus driver who was badly beaten by passengers after asking them to wear face masks in line with coronavirus rules has died, his family said, sparking tributes from political leaders who condemned his “cowardly” attackers.

CoronavirusCOVID-19crimedeathviolencetransport
By AFP

Saturday 11 July 2020, 12:09PM

Bus driver Philippe Monguillot was attacked after asking three passengers to wear face masks in line with coronavirus rules. Photo: AFP

Philippe Monguillot, 59, was left brain dead by the attack in the southwestern town of Bayonne last weekend and died in hospital yesterday (July 10), his daughter Marie said, after his family decided to switch off his life-support system.

“We decided to let him go. The doctors were in favour and we were as well,” she told AFP.

Two men have been charged with attempted murder over the attack and prosecutor Jerome Bourrier told AFP that he would ask for the charges to be upgraded following Monguillot’s death.

France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex led tributes to Monguillot.

“The Republic recognises him as an exemplary citizen and will not forget him. The law will punish the perpetrators of this despicable crime,” he tweeted, describing the attack as “cowardly”.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who was due to meet some of Bayonne’s bus drivers today and discuss the security situation, labelled it an “abhorrent act”.

“The coward responsible must not go unpunished,” he added.

Monguillot’s family had organised a silent march in his honour on Wednesday, departing from the bus stop where the assault took place.

His colleagues refused to work after the attack but will resume work on Monday under stepped-up security arrangements, the local operator Keolis said.

This will include security agents being deployed on the long buses that operate in Bayonne and its surrounding area.

Three other people have been charged in connection with the attack, two for failing to assist a person in danger and another for attempting to hide a suspect, the prosecutor’s office said.

The two charged with attempted murder are aged 22 and 23 and were previously known to police.

Phuket community
COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

"They were not asked to quarantine because they were coming for less than 14 days but they were...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

In my experience most people on Phuket have been wearing masks. But I am now in Khao Lak for a few d...(Read More)

COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

1. Nobody said anything about each person needing 2 doses. That would be unusual and you could argue...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

It is very much time to have Orbor Tor elections. The 6 years serving present 'Officials' in...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

WE know what happens if someone "pushes" too hard, they "disappear," or run for ...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

Aren't we missing something? Missing the reason why Egyptian soldiers were in Rayong, UAE, Pakis...(Read More)

COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

"3 Million are paper phantom doses.Meaning commission doses" OMG Kurt,what a load of rubbi...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

... The National security threat comes from within the highest Government level!......(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

How could 57 MP's file a request/complain that Mr. Sira with interfering with 'Officials'...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

And this is very good Fascinated... the people are simply sick and tired from wearing face masks at ...(Read More)

 

