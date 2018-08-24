THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Freeloading official brought to task for demanding free hotel room, abusing staff

PHUKET: A freeloading official has been forced to apologise for intimidating and unloading a tirade of vulgar abuse at staff at a Krabi resort for not getting the room he wanted at the nearly fully booked resort – for free.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 24 August 2018, 07:36PM

Than Sintawalai, Chief of the Department of Rural Roads Krabi office, caught on CCTV abusing the staff and demanding a free room at the resort. Screengrab: CCTV

Than Sintawalai, Chief of the Department of Rural Roads Krabi office, caught on CCTV abusing the staff and demanding a free room at the resort. Screengrab: CCTV

The official caught abusing hotel staff and demanding a free room at the resort was Than Sintawalai, Chief of the Department of Rural Roads Krabi office.

Suthat Prukamonkul, General Manager of Ao Nang Phu Pi Maan Resort and Spa, filed a formal complaint of the incident to the Krabi Governor yesterday (Aug 23).

The complaint was also filed with Office of the Provincial Highways Region 14 office and included CCTV footage of the incident.

Mr Suthat also presented to Damrongsak Kongchuay, Acting Director of the Office of Rural Roads Region 14 office, a request to conduct a disciplinary investigation of Mr Than’s behaviour.

The complaint explained that Mr Than had arrived at the resort with family on July 27.

Mr Than asked for a room with a Jacuzzi on the fifth floor of the resort.

Of note, Mr Suthat pointed out, Mr Than had demanded the room for free.

Staff explained that the resort was nearly fully booked with guests, but managed to offer him a room with a Jacuzzi on the fourth floor.

Unhappy, Mr Than unleashed a tirade of verbal abuse at the staff that resort GM Mr Suthat at best described as “vulgarity not appropriate for the employees”.

Central Phuket

Mr Suthat explained that twice he had arranged appointments for Mr Than to come and apologise for his behaviour.

Twice, Mr Than had failed to turn up.

However, Mr Than changed his tune yesterday when Krabi Provincial Police Commander Lt Col ML Kittibordee Prawit called Mr Than to meet hotel representatives to discuss the issue.

Mr Than admitted that he was the person in the CCTV footage seen abusing the staff.

He also apologised to the owner of the hotel for the incident and made an appointment with the hotel management to make his apology, which will also be to the employees

Mr Than said that he wanted “to bring the issue to an end”.

“I had a lot of work and did not have time to meet the hotel to make an apology,” he said.

Mr Than added that he was now “ready to follow orders”.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

MartinK | 27 August 2018 - 21:50:36 

It's all ok, business as usual. He wai's in remorse a couple of times and says "he gets it now". Meaning ask for your kickbacks in privacy of managers office not lobby.

Nasa12 | 25 August 2018 - 06:45:25 

What a BIG ass H... and whay a Free room.

Kurt | 24 August 2018 - 20:50:22 

A government Chief of a department? Demanding a room with top facilities for free? On what base? ( a kind of kickback?).  Was the room on the fourth floor offered for free?
What kind of Chief of Departments is Government Thailand employing?
This Chief of Department will be demoted to safe the face of thai Government, right? Disciplinary action is needed to tackle such high rankings!

Have a news tip-off? Click here

German expat gets eight years jail for slaying Phuket girlfriend
Phuket weather warning as Mangkhut to bring heavy rain, floods
It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lifeguard deal investigated! Army conscript succumbs! Sea turtles wash up! || Sept. 14
One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach
Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked
129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Slapping a nurse? 4,336 years in jail! Monkey sterilization round 2! || Sept. 13
Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption
Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!
Phuket lottery ticket thief charged for additional crimes
Vachira Phuket Hospital reveals angry relative lashed out, struck nurse
Phuket Town to be hit with major water shutoff
Fire drill held at century-old Phuket Provincial Hall
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Chalong Underpass by April? Smuggling a Porsche? Maya Bay to re-open! || Sept. 12

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Dream Beach Club
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it

 