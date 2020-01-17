THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Freedom Beach vendors arrested

Freedom Beach vendors arrested

PHUKET: Three food and drink vendors at Freedom Beach were arrested and handed over to the Karon Police to be prosecuted for encroaching on government land after a high-powered delegation of officials inspected the beach yesterday (Jan 16).

tourismcrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 17 January 2020, 12:44PM

The raid at Freedom Beach was carried out yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

The raid at Freedom Beach was carried out yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

The raid at Freedom Beach was carried out yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

The raid at Freedom Beach was carried out yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

The raid at Freedom Beach was carried out yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

The raid at Freedom Beach was carried out yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

The raid at Freedom Beach was carried out yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

The raid at Freedom Beach was carried out yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

The raid at Freedom Beach was carried out yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

The raid at Freedom Beach was carried out yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

The raid at Freedom Beach was carried out yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

The raid at Freedom Beach was carried out yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

« »

Leading the delegation of officials was Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, accompanied by Rear-Admiral Warodom Suwaree, who is the Deputy Commander of the Phuket branch of Internal Security Operation Command (ISOC), the political arm of the Thai military.

Joining the delegation as enforcement were Royal Thai Navy personnel and officers from the Karon Police, the Land Reform Office, the Royal Forest Department as well as Karon Kamnan Winai Chidchiew.

The inspection team found nine stalls set up to sell food and drink to tourists, but apprehend only three vendors.

From the official report, it was not made clear if the three people arrested operated all nine stalls.

The three vendors, not named by officials, were taken into custody and handed over to the Karon Police to file charges of encroaching on government land under Sections 9 and 112 of the Land Act, Vice Governor Supoj explained.

La Boucherie

The inspection was conducted in order to uphold the terms laid out under Phuket’s beach management policy, Vice Governor Supoj said.

“The Phuket Government really means to save beaches for the public, and we have prosecuted a lot of people who invade public areas to make money, mostly in the form of beach vendors,” he said

“This case also includes encroaching on land protected under the Forest Act,” he added.

“Most beach invaders say that they [encroach on beaches] because they have to make money for living. If everyone thinks this way, the beaches would be covered with with stalls.

“The Phuket Government has a policy for organising the beaches in order to compete with neighbor countries, so we have to protect the natural beauty of our beaches and nature to create sustainable tourism,” Vice Governor Supoj said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 17 January 2020 - 13:26:09 

If you count the number of thai top Officials, a so here called 'high-powered' delegation, and they only were able to catch 3 law breaking vendors, than one says: ..They had their fun day out and a photo session.... The nonsens at that beach is for already many years, shall we say ..up to the next number of years? Pfff

Fascinated | 17 January 2020 - 13:11:24 

They'll be back. I've lost count of the number of times 'action' has been taken against the Freedom Beach thugs.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bridge to Koh Samui? Tip leads to skeleton discovery! Drone licences? || January 17
Kuwaiti man arrested in Bangkok for rape of Danish woman in Phuket
Thailand finds second case linked to China mystery virus
Phuket health chief issues advisory over haze, air quality
Second person dies from mystery virus in China
‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cop shoots robber dead! Mother of dumped foetus found! Millions to fix water woes? || January 16
US and China finally agree and sign trade deal
Tiger footage spurs hope for Thai big cat population
Mother of foetus dumped in front of Rawai house found, now recovering in hospital
Chinese New Year arrivals ‘too early to tell’, says TAT Phuket chief
German expat, 84, dies of suspected heart attack at Phuket airport car park
PM orders provinces to ‘dig for water’
Chalong raids net two suspects with ice, meth and homemade zip gun
Japan reports case of mystery virus behind China outbreak

 

Phuket community
Phuket health chief issues advisory over haze, air quality

Phuket Provincial health Office Chief: full ahead with even Mask 95 advice for that PM2.5 stuff. S...(Read More)

Freedom Beach vendors arrested

If you count the number of thai top Officials, a so here called 'high-powered' delegation, a...(Read More)

Freedom Beach vendors arrested

They'll be back. I've lost count of the number of times 'action' has been taken agai...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

So yesterday we read that the water problems are solved. Today they are talking about using water fr...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Finally a Official who lays the Phuket 'water cards' on the table. Now the Governors have to...(Read More)

Slew of brown seaweed washes ashore Patong Beach

There is no seaweed in Pak Bang Canal. It can come from way out at sea or as Dek suggested Tri Tran...(Read More)

Phuket PWA receives B406.9mn for projects to solve water problems

Dont worry,according to K there is only 2 weeks of water remaining before everyone dies. ...(Read More)

Policeman shoots dead robber during knife attack in Phuket Town

we were waiting for some silly comment. ...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

And YET, the sprinklers are going in the middle of the day at Suan Luang Park and the golf course ne...(Read More)

Policeman shoots dead robber during knife attack in Phuket Town

Absolut self defense, nothing else !!!...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 