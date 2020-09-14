Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Freedom Beach Clean up

Freedom Beach Clean up

Start From: Saturday 19 September 2020, 06:30AM to Saturday 19 September 2020, 02:00PM

Person : Green Hearts Phuket
Address : Freedom Beach, Patong
Phone : 061 653 9161

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Phuket airport ready to receive tourists, says Governor

as soon as 1 country defies W.H.O. and ignores their non science based corona virus PCR test and all...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

Another example which proofs that NOT to invest anything in LOS is the only right choice. Luckily ne...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A uniformed response

@Kurt . Countries like Italy or Greece will be happy to hear that they have to welcome every boat w...(Read More)

TAT Governor urges industry patience and solidarity

'which under a best-case scenario will almost certainly be over by 2021' Who the hell sai...(Read More)

THA draws up support plan

Why not keep the foreign tourists you have and not force them to leave 26 Sept. Copy what Malaysia h...(Read More)

Tourism Minister pins hopes on events to boost Phuket economy

One more SMALL drop on the HOT stone !? when will be the Date they do accept that a real boost of t...(Read More)

Businesses in Phuket are gearing up to receive tourists amid ‘Travel Bubble’ discussions

Someone forget to tell them that 'travel bubbles' are now dead ?...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

Investing in Thailand is only safe when you a multi national, and can buy Government + Immigration o...(Read More)

THA draws up support plan

Soft loans? Ha. With no income the banks are going to lend them anything? Because they are refusing ...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

@ Christy Sweet, I guess Mr Fakkel is not just looking for a 30 day renewal. Presume he has a busin...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Kvik Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand

 