Free welfare services for cats in Phuket Town

Free welfare services for cats in Phuket Town

PHUKET: A welfare campaign offering free health services to stray cats in Phuket Town has been launched, it was confirmed yesterday (May 27).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 May 2023, 12:44PM

Image: Phuket City Municipality Small Animal Clinic / Facebook

Image: Phuket City Municipality Small Animal Clinic / Facebook

The campaign offers free sterilisation services and vaccination against rabies to stray cats in the Talat Yai and Talat Nuea areas free of charge for the next four months.

The drive, organised by the Phuket City Municipality Small Animal Clinic, launched yesterday and will run until Sept 30.

The free sterilisation and vaccination services will be available at the clinic from Monday to Friday between the hours of 9am to 4pm. The service is not offered on weekends.

It is advised to book an appointment in advance by calling 082- 470-6796 during working days and hours.

Veterinary professionals from the clinic also advised the cat consume no food or water from 12 midnight on the day of their treatment.

The Phuket City Municipality Small Animal Clinic is an organisation established in 2016 to offer free animal care and welfare services. Their veterinary clinic is based in Phuket Town next to the municipality offices and opposite Provincial Hall.

The clinic was opened to tackle the problem of an increasing number of stray dogs and cats in the area.

