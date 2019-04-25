PHUKET: The Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) has announced that it will begin to distribute free water to residents from tomorrow (Apr 26).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 April 2019, 06:35PM

The Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) has announced that it will begin to distribute free water to residents from tomorrow (Apr 26). Photo: The Phuket News / file

The local authority confirmed today that upon resident registration, water trucks will distribute water to certain residential areas on certain days.

On even days, starting tomorrow (Apr 26), water trucks will deliver water to residents living in Kamala Moo 1, 3 and 5 from 9am to 6pm.

On odd days, starting Saturday (Apr 27), the trucks will deliver water to residents living in Moo 2, 4 and 6 from 9am to 6pm.

The daily limit per household is 400 litres and the distribution will continue until the dry season is over, which is expected to be in May.

Residents will need to register beforehand by visiting Kamala OrBorTor between the hours of 9am and 4pm or by calling 076-385640 and dialling option 20.

Kamala residents living outside of the above-mentioned areas may still be able to receive water deliveries and would need to register to do so.