THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Free emergency water to be delivered to Kamala residents

PHUKET: The Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) has announced that it will begin to distribute free water to residents from tomorrow (Apr 26).

weathernatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 April 2019, 06:35PM

The Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) has announced that it will begin to distribute free water to residents from tomorrow (Apr 26). Photo: The Phuket News / file

The Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) has announced that it will begin to distribute free water to residents from tomorrow (Apr 26). Photo: The Phuket News / file

PR Department announcement

PR Department announcement

The local authority confirmed today that upon resident registration, water trucks will distribute water to certain residential areas on certain days.

On even days, starting tomorrow (Apr 26), water trucks will deliver water to residents living in Kamala Moo 1, 3 and 5 from 9am to 6pm.

On odd days, starting Saturday (Apr 27), the trucks will deliver water to residents living in Moo 2, 4 and 6 from 9am to 6pm.

Splash Beach Club

The daily limit per household is 400 litres and the distribution will continue until the dry season is over, which is expected to be in May.

Residents will need to register beforehand by visiting Kamala OrBorTor between the hours of 9am and 4pm or by calling 076-385640 and dialling option 20.

Kamala residents living outside of the above-mentioned areas may still be able to receive water deliveries and would need to register to do so.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Governor pushes water-shortage solutions
Phuket has enough water, not a drought crisis: Governor
After Songkran, Phuket water reductions continue to stretch reserves until rains return
Phuket water reservoirs enough to last 33 days
‘Save what water you can,’ Phuket water chief urges as reservoirs hit record lows
Rawai Municipality starts providing free emergency water
Mayor announces plan to prevent water crisis
Patong starts deploying free emergency water for residents
Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket
National PWA Governor visits Phuket over failing water supply
Private company provides water for free as Cherng Talay reservoir runs dry
Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues
Emergency water supplies deployed in Koh Kaew
Phuket City Municipality issues second water rationing warning, urges residents to conserve water
Phuket Opinion: That sinking feeling

 

Phuket community
Tour boats blamed for widespread reef damage

Timo hit the nail on the head, and all the warnings of environmental degradation continuously fall o...(Read More)

Chinese Consul General meets Phuket Governor to discuss tourist safety

"“I am very happy to hear that the Thai government has made the safety of Chinese tourists a ...(Read More)

Governor pushes water-shortage solutions

"“We will not charge residents any costs for emergency water provdied,” the governor assure...(Read More)

Welcoming HMAS Canberra: Australian Navy head to Phuket for training and community activities

"Pascale one wonders why the cereal(sic) is allowed. Emails to the Editor get no reply. I think...(Read More)

Welcoming HMAS Canberra: Australian Navy head to Phuket for training and community activities

"talking is so much easier.Always the same," hope to see you there, getting your hands dir...(Read More)

Army starts rolling in emergency water supply to Phuket

"Col Santi explained, “Lt Gen Pornsak learned that local residents in Phuket were now in trou...(Read More)

Hunted seastead couple ‘traced to Tarutao’

Fake news by thai authorities. The US-Thai couple didn't build, tugged, and anchored the floati...(Read More)

Army starts rolling in emergency water supply to Phuket

I thought the Gov said there was NO drought so why is the Army turning up with water tankers. Don...(Read More)

Army starts rolling in emergency water supply to Phuket

Finally army has taken over from a governor who still denies there is a water crisis on Phuket. Besi...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage announced

Interesting mental output at 5.16. Fascinating with all those dots and half finished sentences,but w...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Trash Fashion Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019

 