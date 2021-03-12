BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Free detainees, Thai government tells junta

Free detainees, Thai government tells junta

THAILAND: The government has asked Myanmar to release detainees against the backdrop of intensified protests in which eight more protesters have been reported killed.

Myanmarpoliticsdeathviolence
By Bangkok Post

Friday 12 March 2021, 08:46AM

Protesters stand by a large pipe set up to build a barricade as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon yesterday (Mar 11). Photo: AFP.

Protesters stand by a large pipe set up to build a barricade as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon yesterday (Mar 11). Photo: AFP.

The junta reacted to international condemnation of its crackdown by claiming ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi had accepted hefty illegal payments. The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday (Mar 11) called for the release of detainees in Myanmar and urging all parties to seek a peaceful solution for Myanmar and its people through dialogue.

“As a next-door neighbour sharing a long common border, with Myanmar and Thais having close interaction in many aspects, Thailand continues to follow developments in Myanmar with much concern. As with other countries, we are saddened by the loss of lives and sufferings of the people of Myanmar due to escalating violence in the country,” the ministry said.

It reiterated statements by Brunei, Asean’s chair, on Feb 1 and March 2, which called on all sides in Myanmar to exercise utmost restraint as well as flexibility. “We call for a de-escalation of the situation and release of detainees. We also urge all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution for Myanmar and its people through dialogue via any constructive channels,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Thailand supports Asean’s readiness to assist Myanmar, an Asean family member, in a positive, peaceful and constructive manner,” the ministry said.

Diplomatic pressure has been building since the generals seized power on Feb 1, triggering daily protests around the country that they have struggled to quell. The United Nations on Wednesday condemned the junta’s increasingly violent crackdown, which has seen more than 60 killed and 2,000 arrested, with even China - a traditional Myanmar ally - calling for “de-escalation” and dialogue.

Yesterday saw more hardline action against demonstrators, with six killed in central Myanmar’s Myaing township. “Six men were shot dead while eight people were wounded - with one man in a critical condition,” a rescue worker said.

AXA Insurance PCL

A witness said five of them were shot in the head. There was also a fatality in Yangon’s North Dagon, where Chit Min Thu, 25, died after being shot in the head.

“I recently learnt that his wife is two months pregnant,” his mother Hnin Malar Aung said. “No one will be in peace until this situation ends. They were so cruel with my son. I never expected my son would be shot in the head.... I’m worried about all the unarmed youth, they will be in trouble.”

The military, which has defended its takeover by citing voting irregularities in November elections won by Ms Suu Kyi’s party, held a rare news conference yesterday accusing Ms Suu Kyi of corruption.

In the capital Nay Pyi Taw, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said the detained chief minister of Yangon had admitted giving Ms Suu Kyi US$600,000 (B18.3 million) in cash, along with more than 11 kilogrammes of gold.

Nobel peace laureate Suu Kyi, detained since the Feb 1 putsch, is already facing several criminal charges including owning unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 12 March 2021 - 09:31:40 

How about the Thai Government herself first release from prison the not convicted Thai demonstrators for Democracy? (on bail or not)  At least same treatment for them as for free walking convicted Suthep & partners in crime.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

After student bitten, Bang Kaew dogs to be caged, muzzled
Electricity outage to affect north and south of Heroines Monument
Moderna seeks to enter Thai vaccine market
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand looking to reopen by October || March 11
Phuket to pilot ‘Sandbox model’ to receive foreign tourists from July: Tourism Minister
Phuket gold shops checked for security, police ramp up patrols
Restrictions to end ‘by October’
Songkran Holiday extended to six days
Mother asks for B100k dog bite compensation
International superyacht stays now extended to more than two years
Japan marks decade since 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster
Man, 25, dies as car hits power pole at high speed
Phuket villa quarantine praised a success, to be rolled out elsewhere in Thailand next month
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier’s sanitising spree to dodge questions! || March 10
Electricity outage to affect Patong

 

Phuket community
Man, 25, dies as car hits power pole at high speed

PLEASE NOTE: The initial comment has been removed. We agree that it was insensitive and distasteful....(Read More)

Songkran Holiday extended to six days

Wow, how nice it must be to work in Government service. The Government throws holidays to you like c...(Read More)

Moderna seeks to enter Thai vaccine market

It all goes sooooo sloooow in Thailand. By the time whole USA has been vaccinated Thailand will be s...(Read More)

Free detainees, Thai government tells junta

How about the Thai Government herself first release from prison the not convicted Thai demonstrators...(Read More)

Mother asks for B100k dog bite compensation

Typical Thai 'responsibility avoiding', throw the blame in a idiot nonsense way on the victi...(Read More)

Mother asks for B100k dog bite compensation

"I did warn the girl to keep walking and avoid eye contact so as not to attract their attentio...(Read More)

Phuket to pilot ‘Sandbox model’ to receive foreign tourists from July: Tourism Minister

That 3 month rule means, get fully vaccinated before April, have to do full 15 day quarantine. If ...(Read More)

Phuket to pilot ‘Sandbox model’ to receive foreign tourists from July: Tourism Minister

So in summary,in July,fly into Phuket,7 days quarantine,anywhere else 10. But only from certain coun...(Read More)

Phuket to pilot ‘Sandbox model’ to receive foreign tourists from July: Tourism Minister

who is going to be willing to come that is vaccinated & still has to go through any quarantine r...(Read More)

Phuket to pilot ‘Sandbox model’ to receive foreign tourists from July: Tourism Minister

The other day it was October- I wish he'd make his mind up. Now we see another contradictory ...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
QSI Cooking 2021
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 