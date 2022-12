Free concert ’AB NORMAL’

Start From: Thursday 29 December 2022, 07:00PM to Thursday 29 December 2022, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Rock band "AB Normal" will be playing an exclusive concert LIVE on stage at Blue Tree Phuket on Thursday the 29th of December LIVE and for FREE only at Blue Tree Phuket Food and beverages stalls, games and activities throughout the night For more information: Tel 076 602 435 Email: events@bluetree.fun