Free Beach Music Festival

Free Beach Music Festival

Start From: Saturday 31 October 2020, 11:00AM to Sunday 1 November 2020, 10:00PM

12 DJs each day, no entrance fee, come and enjoy and have fun. Calcio at Beyond Kata Beach Resort from 11am to 10pm each day.

Person : Calcio
Address : Beyond Resort Kata
Phone : 064 283 9141

 

