BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fraud charges taint ’We Travel Together’ scheme

Fraud charges taint ’We Travel Together’ scheme

THAILAND: The unusual redemption rate for the tourism stimulus campaign has alarmed the government, leading to inspections of ongoing transactions, even as another 1 million room nights are added to the system as planned on Dec 16.

tourismcrime
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 15 December 2020, 09:17AM

The Tourism and Sports Ministry has received a number of complaints about fraud in the ‘We Travel Together’ scheme. Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry has received a number of complaints about fraud in the ‘We Travel Together’ scheme. Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the Tourism and Sports Minister, said the ministry received a number of complaints about fraud in the “We Travel Together” scheme that started on July 18 and offered 5 million hotel room nights.

On Dec 9, the real-time tracking system on the website showed 225,922 room nights were left, with 1.68 million air tickets available. On Dec 11, the air tickets remained unchanged, but the available rooms were listed as zero.

Mr Phiphat said the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) was assigned to work with the Finance Ministry and Krungthai Bank (KTB) to analyse transactions during recent months and coordinate with the Thai Hotels Association (THA) to prevent such incidents in the future.

Extraordinarily fast bookings might be driven by high demand in high season, but we have to scrutinise transactions for wrongdoing,” he said.

Mr Phiphat said fraudulent schemes were consistently found in many previous tourism stimulus campaigns.

The B22.4-billion stimulus campaign saw a slow response in the first 50 days as only 851,000 registrants booked hotel rooms using privileges, prompting the government to revamp many rules, such as allowing people to choose hotels in their home provinces and increasing the e-voucher value for weekday travel to B900.

Internal - Phuket News TV

The additional 1 million room nights to be added on Dec 16 also have a new quota per person of 15 nights, up from 10 nights in the last rejig and five nights in the initial stage.

Krisada Chinavicharana, finance permanent secretary, said the Finance Ministry acts as an operator for this project. If it detects any unusual cases, it passes on the information to TAT.

Financial policy adviser Pornchai Thiraveja said fraudulent activities could be discovered by checking physical facts, such as examining check-in activities and water or electric consumption in suspected hotels and resorts, which should match bookings and hotel sizes.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said there are at least 500 unusual transactions that TAT received from the operator of this project. He said if any hotels or individual users are found guilty, they have to be punished, such as being blacklisted and forced to compensate all losses.

However, in a meeting with Finance Ministry representatives, KTB, THA and online travel agents yesterday (Dec 14), fraudulent cases were determined to be a minority of total bookings. As long as most hotels can reap benefits from this scheme, the project should carry on as planned, said Mr Yuthasak. He said some operators suggested the discrepancy between hotel rooms and airfare redemption could be attributed to a recent adjustment that allows people to travel within their home provinces, avoiding the need for flights.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 15 December 2020 - 13:01:30 

Fraud charges taint? In Thailand? By thai hotels? Noooo, I not believe that. Impossible. :-)  Hahaha, leaving this affair to TAT and THA to 'investigate' is like giving the keys of the Thai money printing firm out of hand. This whole thing has so many loopholes that all the happenings is as expected. No foreigners to scam?  Scam urge must be satisfied, so thai - thai than. Correct?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s Sirinath among six national parks to be proposed for World Heritage status
Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays
London set for tighter virus curbs as Netherlands enters Xmas lockdown
PM threatens emergency decree if COVID worsens
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Local govt’s told to boost road safety! Top cop’s corruption sentence reduced? || December 14
Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban
Kamala death deemed suicide due to depression
Two-metre king cobra caught at Thalang housing estate
Woman injured as restaurant gas cylinder sets power pole on fire
Cheap flights call to beat Phuket slump
UK and EU extend Brexit talks after ditching deadline
His Majesty the King admits to difficult days
Lookalike banknotes trigger concern
Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride
Foreign man found unconscious in accident on Kathu road

 

Phuket community
Fraud charges taint ’We Travel Together’ scheme

Fraud charges taint? In Thailand? By thai hotels? Noooo, I not believe that. Impossible. :-) Hahaha...(Read More)

Cheap flights call to beat Phuket slump

I want to go to Phuket from Hong Kong, but the requirement to do 3 months in Thailand, PLUS 14 days ...(Read More)

Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays

Well well well how many dead last year and years before that in Phuket. Don’t forget they try to l...(Read More)

Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays

What a waist of temporarily energy on fantasy island Phuket. Just talks and again 7-10 persons tent ...(Read More)

PM threatens emergency decree if COVID worsens

Music festivals OK, Yellowshirt gatherings OK, Boxing stadiums OK but no gatherings of more than 5- ...(Read More)

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban

@Kurt Must be very hard for you to accept laws/rules in Thailand. A 24 hour alcohol ban and the ser...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride

@Kurt Guess that "pool of friends driving each other to hospitals/airport" is like a sup...(Read More)

Deputy PM promises support for young Phuket entrepreneurs

See photos. Thank you Bangkok people, coming to Phuket and not practice social distance, not wear f...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride

DeK seems not to understand that having a pool of friends, drive each other to hospitals/airport is ...(Read More)

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban

@Sandbar, agree 100% with your comment. It is repeating 'population training in obedience'. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
K9 Point
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket

 