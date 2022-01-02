BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

France to ease COVID rules as England says curbs are ‘last resort’

France to ease COVID rules as England says curbs are ‘last resort’

FRANCE: France announced an easing of COVID restrictions from Monday (Jan 3) and Britain’s health minister said curbs were an “absolute last resort”, as governments face tough choices between controlling the virus and keeping economies open.

COVID-19
By AFP

Sunday 2 January 2022, 04:31PM

France will ease its COVID isolation to try and ease their impact on society and the economy, the government has announced Photo: AFP / Julien de Rosa

France will ease its COVID isolation to try and ease their impact on society and the economy, the government has announced Photo: AFP / Julien de Rosa

Coronavirus cases have surged globally in recent weeks, fuelled by the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, and the pandemic dampened New Year’s celebrations yet again.

Europe crossed 100 million known cases on Saturday (Jan 1), and governments there are keen to prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 while also avoiding punishing restrictions.

Fully vaccinated people in France who test positive will only have to isolate for seven days, and can leave quarantine after five days if they show a negative test.

The change in rules should allow a “benefit-risk balance aimed at ensuring the virus is controlled while maintaining socio-economic life”, the French health ministry said.

According to an AFP tally of official figures, 17 out of 52 countries or territories in Europe beat their previous record of most cases in a single week.

The countries with the highest ratio of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the world were all in Europe too, with Denmark showing the worst figure of 2,045.

However, some studies have sparked hope that Omicron does not cause COVID as severe as the Delta variant, with some governments factoring that into their decisions to ease curbs.

But the World Health Organization has warned of trying times ahead, saying Omicron could lead to “a tsunami of cases” because of its high transmissibility.

‘ABSOLUTE LAST RESORT’

The virus surges dampened New Year’s celebrations around the world, with events cancelled and tens of millions spending the holidays under some form of restrictions.

The British government, which is responsible for health policies in England only, has put in place some precautions but so far refused to curb socialising and large events despite record case numbers last week.

It has pointed to the less dramatic rise in hospitalisations compared with case numbers as justification.

QSI International School Phuket

“Curbs on our freedom must be an absolute last resort and the British people rightly expect us to do everything in our power to avert them,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper.

“I’ve been determined that we must give ourselves the best chance of living alongside the virus,” he added, noting the “enormous health, social and economic costs of lockdowns”.

Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have all rolled out new rules since Christmas limiting gatherings.

PARTIES, PROTESTS, PRAYERS

Despite virus concerns, populations in many parts of the world have grown increasingly weary of restrictions, sparking regular protests and defiance in some countries.

Dutch police on Saturday broke up a rave in breach of COVID rules that was attended by hundreds in a disused factory, local media reported.

Dozens of police officers entered the makeshift venue in the central town of Rijswijk with hundreds more mobilised to shepherd people away, NOS television said.

The illegal rave attracted people from far and wide with locals saying they had seen vehicles come in from France and Germany but also as far away as Spain and Italy.

And in Stuttgart, Germany, about 100 activists attempted to stage an unauthorised protest against COVID vaccines and restrictions.

The virus was also on the minds of some worshippers who hiked to the summit of Mount Mitake in Japan to pray at a shrine and watch the first sunrise of 2022.

“Naturally, I prayed for a new year to be one in which the coronavirus goes away,” said visitor Rie Mogi.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket suffers first death in New Year road-safety campaign
Anantara Phuket among B3.5bn Minor resorts deal to Abu Dhabi Development Fund
Phuket Opinion: Let 2021 set sail
Army probes Democrat claims of poll meddling
Phuket marks 85 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Five injured on Day 3 of Seven Days road-safety campaign
Omicron in Patong: 11 cases confirmed on Soi Bangla
Only four injured in New Year road accidents, report Phuket officials
Care for fellow Thais, says HM
Phuket sees in New Year with Bocelli, 20,000-firework spectacle
Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players
Last Phuket sunset for 2021 disappoints crowds
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket New Year Countdown all set, Road accident tallies || December 31
‘Snow guns’ spewing Beijing Olympics snow raise environment concerns

 

Phuket community
Omicron in Patong: 11 cases confirmed on Soi Bangla

I am supposed to return home to Phuket and I am facing a 14 day quarantine. I find this laughable, t...(Read More)

Phuket marks 85 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Dont be affraid now with omicron we see in europe have more much cases but less deads... ...(Read More)

Air force eyes F-35 stealth jets, ‘vital’ to modern warfare

,,,they never did find any weapons of mass destruction. Iraq invaded Kuwait because Dick was stealin...(Read More)

Air force eyes F-35 stealth jets, ‘vital’ to modern warfare

@PV Don't really see any reason why anybody should believe anything those United Nations scum de...(Read More)

Air force eyes F-35 stealth jets, ‘vital’ to modern warfare

Oh they recognise UNCLOS alright. Its just a shame that America doesn't. ...(Read More)

Omicron in Patong: 11 cases confirmed on Soi Bangla

Any person who ventures to bars is at risk, as Kurt says how many people have been served by the lad...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Let 2021 set sail

I hope Living Streams recognizes tourism is a dead end road, and will implement training and infras...(Read More)

Omicron in Patong: 11 cases confirmed on Soi Bangla

Kurt, don't panic! The Omicron variant is mother nature's way of immunizing everybody with ...(Read More)

Omicron in Patong: 11 cases confirmed on Soi Bangla

And still no data on severity of symptoms. Do we have 125 new patients fighting for their lives in i...(Read More)

Phuket marks 85 new COVID cases, no new deaths

@Kurt Bring Thai people home to Phuket is meant for people hospitalized in other provinces in Thai...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
PaintFX
Phuket Property

 