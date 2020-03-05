THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

France resume Grand Slam bid despite Six Nations coronavirus fears

France resume Grand Slam bid despite Six Nations coronavirus fears

RUGBY: France continue their quest for a first Grand Slam in a decade this weekend despite concerns the coronavirus could wreck the closing rounds of the 2020 Six Nations Championship.

Rugby
By AFP

Friday 6 March 2020, 04:00PM

France, the only team left in this season’s Six Nations that can complete a Grand Slam, go to Scotland on Sunday (Mar 8) looking for a crucial victory. Photo: AFP

France, the only team left in this season’s Six Nations that can complete a Grand Slam, go to Scotland on Sunday (Mar 8) looking for a crucial victory. Photo: AFP

Ireland’s match against Italy in Dublin, scheduled for tomorrow (Mar 7), has been postponed by the global COVID-19 outbreak.

But tomorrow’s fixture between England and Wales at Twickenham and Sunday’s (Mar 8) Scotland-France match at Murrayfield are both going ahead as planned.

No replacement date has yet been set for the Ireland-Italy match, with the Championship meant to conclude on March 14.

The Irish Rugby Football Union could lose an estimated 10 million euros (350 million baht) in revenue if the Italy match does not take place.

And with the window for earning ranking points ahead of the draw for the 2023 World Cup in France closing in November, there is an added incentive to play postponed matches.

In 2001, due to the highly contagious livestock foot and mouth outbreak, Ireland had three matches rescheduled to September/October that year.

But leaders France, the only team left in this season’s Six Nations that can complete a Grand Slam, won’t want the momentum built up by their youthful side to be interrupted by a gap of several months.

France avenged their World Cup quarter-final loss to Wales with an impressive 27-23 win in Cardiff last time out, a significant victory given how often Les Bleus have been accused of being flaky away from home.

“We have not invented anything, we did simple things with a lot of heart,” said France captain Charles Ollivon.

“Now what we dream of is winning at Murrayfield. We’ll go step by step, but we want to go even further, I won’t lie about that.”

The last round saw Scotland manage their first win of this Six Nations with a 17-0 success away to Italy, but they will have to raise their game considerably if they are to derail France, who finish the Championship at home to Ireland.

Scotland remain without fly-half Finn Russell following the talented playmaker’s falling out with coach Gregor Townsend.

But relations between the pair appear to be thawing with Russell, who plays for Paris-based Racing 92, telephoning Townsend with some ‘inside information’ on the French team.

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

“The fact that there has been some real good communication going on bodes really well for the future,” said Scotland assistant coach Danny Wilson.

Biggest game there’s been’

World Cup finalists England could yet win the title if France, who beat them in their Championship opener, slip up against either Scotland or Ireland.

England coach Eddie Jones was in bullish mood after a 24-12 win over Ireland.

“We know every time England play Wales it’s the biggest game there’s ever been,” he said. “We will be better against Wales.”

England withdrew Mako Vunipola as a precaution after he flew back from Tonga via Hong Kong but the prop’s club, Saracens, said he had not displayed any signs of the new coronavirus and would be available to play against Leicester this weekend.

Loosehead prop, however, is an area of English strength with both Joe Marler and Ellis Genge available to Jones.

Reigning Grand Slam champions Wales, under new coach Wayne Pivac, travel to Twickenham looking to avoid suffering three successive Six Nations defeats for the first time since 2007.

Influential fly-half Dan Biggar is doubtful with a knee injury while wing George North is continuing his recovery from a blow to the head.

Wales have not won at Twickenham since 2012 when Sam Warburton, now a member of Pivac’s backroom staff, was their captain.

“You learn it the hard way, it’s a tough place to go,” Warburton said.

“I only had two wins in my whole career there.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Asian World Cup qualifiers face postponement over virus: FIFA
Mane expects Liverpool to end unexpected slump
Top of the Gulf Regatta cancelled due to coronavirus threat
Unbeaten Thai champ Chayaphon to defend crown in USA in April
Thailand MotoGP rescheduled for Oct 4
India into women’s T20 World Cup final after England washout
Dier storms into stand as Tottenham crash out of FA Cup
Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon to support Phuket’s tourism
All domestic football matches off until April
Coronavirus casts potential cloud over Euro 2020 with 100 days to go
2020 AFL Phuket Masters cancelled
Leipzig apologise after kicking out Japanese fans from stadium
BISP student earns a shot at 14th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final
Kohli anger as India ‘completely outplayed’ in New Zealand Test clean-sweep
Wilder to face Fury for another rematch in July

 

Phuket community
Full moon party cancelled due to COVID-19 threat

Finally the lights start shining, and Officials start to see what is needed to do to minimise COVID-...(Read More)

Italian ‘risk’ tourists see more than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket

The Phuket Immigration idea that foreign cruise vessels will stay 2 weeks in quarantine in Patong ba...(Read More)

Italian ‘risk’ tourists see more than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket

Guess cruise vessels turn around and don't call Patong Bay. Why should they? Talking with the G...(Read More)

Patong Songkran official events cancelled

Very good decision. Hope the Phuket Governor follows with ordering this year no water splashing!...(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

CNN: Japan now put all visitors from China and S-Korea in quarantine! When is Thailand following in...(Read More)

Patong Songkran official events cancelled

Wow! Thailand finally doing something! Good for them. I suspect there will still be much partying...(Read More)

Thailand MotoGP rescheduled for Oct 4

And already (6th, 13:00hrs) Agoda has not one single room available. Way to go Buriram. A great town...(Read More)

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

r...just at a rough guess, they would be asked where they had been? Pretty simple really....(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

R...as stated in a previous post....demonstrates the rambling incoherent diatribe against various ...(Read More)

Planned Phuket ’airport expressway’ to cost B1.39bn per kilometre

The many complains about Phuket transport issues are not about the roads, these are ok, but about a...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
The LifeCo Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Top of the Gulf Regatta 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand

 