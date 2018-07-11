FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

France reach World Cup final as Paris erupts

WORLD CUP: France reached their third World Cup final after overcoming Belgium this morning (July 11), sparking scenes of unconfined joy in Paris as tens of thousands of people poured into the streets.

FootballWorld-CupAFP

Wednesday 11 July 2018, 09:33AM

Paris celebrates France making it into the World Cup final with a 1-0 semi-final win over Belgium. Photo: Eric Feferberg / AFP

Paris celebrates France making it into the World Cup final with a 1-0 semi-final win over Belgium. Photo: Eric Feferberg / AFP

In scenes reminiscent of France’s 1998 World Cup win, delirious crowds surged up the Champs-Elysees avenue and surrounded the Arc de Triomphe, waving flags and letting off flares.

A header from Samuel Umtiti in Saint Petersburg was enough to give Didier Deschamps’ team a 1-0 win against Belgium.

The 49-year-old coach is now just one win away from winning the World Cup – 20 years after he captained the team to victory on home soil.

The tournament favourites must wait 24 hours to discover whether they will play England or Croatia in Sunday’s (July 15) final in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium but they will approach the game brim full of confidence.

Belgium started the stronger of the two teams but Umtiti’s header from a corner in the 51st minute was the pivotal moment as the defender stole the limelight from jet-heeled Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

France’s other hero was goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who made a spectacular fingertip save in the first half to deny Toby Alderweireld and then kept out Alex Witsel’s drive as Belgium cranked up the pressure towards the end of the match.

Deschamps said he was delighted to have the chance to bury the pain of the Euro 2016 final, which Portugal won in Paris.

“I am very happy for my players,” he said. “It was hard against a very good Belgium team. I take my hat off to my players and my staff.”

“Finals have to be won because we have still not got over the one we lost two years ago,” he added.

France started the tournament in Russia slowly, struggling for goals in the group stages but hit their stride in an impressive 4-3 victory against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the first knockout round.

Boasting an impressive combination of experience and youthful zest, they controlled their quarter-final against Uruguay, running out comfortable 2-0 winners.

The defeat is painful for Belgium, foiled at the semi-final for the second time in their history, as the clock ticks on their so-called “golden generation”.

Captain Eden Hazard dazzled in patches but Kevin De Bruyne was quiet and Romelu Lukaku was a shadow of the player he had been earlier in the tournament, even though Belgium enjoyed most of the possession.

Martinez bemoaned the goal his team conceded from a corner.

“I couldn't ask more of the players’ attitude,” he said. “If you are going to have to lose such a match, which is bearable, it is the manner in which our players lost, pushing for everything, trying everything until the final whistle.”

QSI International School Phuket

England face Croatia early tomorrow morning (July 12) in the Luzhniki, seeking to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 against a background of near hysteria at home.

Manager Gareth Southgate said his inexperienced side must look to perform at their “regular level” despite the pressure.

Captain Harry Kane is leading England’s charge with six goals so far, putting him top in the race for the Golden Boot.

England are in the last four of a major tournament for the first time since Euro ‘96, when Southgate himself missed a penalty in a shoot-out defeat against Germany.

He is now trying to minimise potential distractions as his young team prepare to take the next step in their bid to repeat their World Cup triumph at home 52 years ago.

“We’re going into a semi-final but it just seems like it’s the next step on the journey,” he said.

“This team is nowhere near the level they’re going to be capable of, partly because of their age and partly because over the next few years, with us and with their clubs, they’re going to have more and more big-match experiences.

“So we’re excited about the future but we also want to make the most of the opportunity we have tomorrow.”

Croatia defender Dejan Lovren believes his tired team are ready to seize the opportunity of a lifetime.

It is the first time since 1998 that the nation of just over four million people have reached this stage of the competition, after they eliminated Russia in a penalty shoot-out at the weekend.

There are concerns that fatigue could be a factor for Zlatko Dalic’s side, given they were forced to come through 120 minutes and penalties against both Denmark and the hosts in the last two rounds.

However, Liverpool centre-back Lovren does not think that will be a factor.

“I am perfectly ready and fit and I can say the same for my teammates. We know what it takes and in such moments you forget any fatigue you may feel,” said the 29-year-old.

“This is maybe a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It may repeat itself once, maybe never.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

FIFA invites boys, coach to World Cup Final
Thai kids shine at the Football for Friendship program
England end penalty pain to beat Colombia in World Cup shoot-out
Belgium strike back to beat Japan in World Cup epic
World Cup penalty drama as Russia set up Croatia quarter-final
Russia hope for World Cup miracle after Messi, Ronaldo exit
World Cup roars into knockout phase
Germany crash out of World Cup at group stage in seismic shock
Argentina save World Cup hopes with last-gasp goal
VAR drama as Portugal and Spain reach World Cup last 16
Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage
Sex, drugs and... football
Germany rescue World Cup hope with dramatic Kroos winner
Neymar, Coutinho strike late to put Brazil bid back on track
Argentina staring at World Cup exit after Croatia humbling

 

Phuket community
Dead body bingo as Thai Police rejig numbers to mitigate Phuket tour boat disaster

The facts are alot of people died and the authorities don't appear to give a toss, this is far w...(Read More)

Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea

Lesson; don't go to sea on any Thai run boat, ill prepared, no safety consideration, only money ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

We're talking about a boat load full of dead tourists, not neo nonsense, culture blah blah, the ...(Read More)

Phuket hotels team up with US Embassy to eliminate single-use plastics

When the Trump administration and the US EPA finds out that the US Embassy in BKK is involves in cou...(Read More)

Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea

We were very fortunate to survive that storm having chartered a speed boat from Chalong. Checked twi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

". I was driving farm vehicles at age 11 years and using firearms at age 9," are you now s...(Read More)

Russian tycoon wins suit against ’sex coach’ who claimed Trump secrets

There are movies on de internet with her.Says a lot about her.I would not believe her too....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Nothing to do we neocolonialism.In fact it is our superiority.Why denying it.Just look at the number...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat tragedy sparks foreign owners sweep

The companies were operating because the thai government allowed/licensed them. The 'tour boats&...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat tragedy sparks foreign owners sweep

Typical response...it's the foreigners fault. I was also curious why the Captain and crew jumpe...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Kantok Restaurant
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Chattha
Lofty Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 