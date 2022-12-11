British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

France, Morocco advance to Qatar semifinals

France, Morocco advance to Qatar semifinals

FOOTBALL: Olivier Giroud continued his magnificent World Cup by scoring France’s late winner in their quarter-final against England on Saturday (Dec 10) while Morocco defeated Portugal to become the first African country ever to reach the last four at Coupe du Monde.

World-CupFootball
By AFP

Sunday 11 December 2022, 09:56AM

Morocco players celebrate their win over Portugal which made them the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals. Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP

Morocco players celebrate their win over Portugal which made them the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals. Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP

Defending champions

France are now just two games away from becoming the first team in 60 years to retain the trophy after Giroud’s fourth goal of the tournament sunk an impressive England side in a titanic battle at Al Bayt Stadium.

The holders took the lead through Aurelien Tchouameni but were pegged back early in the second half and were on the ropes for long spells before Giroud headed in the decisive goal in the 78th minute to seal a 2-1 victory.

France had considerably less possession, half as many attempts on goal and got lucky late on as Harry Kane –- having earlier scored from the spot -– blazed an 84th-minute penalty over the bar.

And Giroud later said the game brought back memories of his team’s semi-final in Russia four years ago, when they edged out Belgium 1-0 in Saint-Petersburg before going on to beat Croatia and lift the trophy.

"This match reminds me of the Belgium game in 2018, even if the scenario is a bit different because England came back and believed in their chances and pushed forward," Giroud said.

"We showed superb spirit and worked so hard for each other. It is the same spirit as in 2018 and I hope we go as far as possible because this group is capable of great things."

Giroud was a non-scoring member of the 2018 team but at 36 he is enjoying a memorable tournament in Qatar having earlier overtaken Thierry Henry to become France’s all-time top scorer.

French performance in Qatar also contrasts starkly with the trend at recent World Cups, with Italy, Spain and Germany going out of the last three tournaments as holders in the first round.

"The recent record of the holders has been rather negative so we can be pleased at reversing that trend," said coach Didier Deschamps, whose team will now be strongly fancied to beat Morocco in the last four.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

"We are getting closer but now we have a very important next step and that is on Wednesday against Morocco. We can be satisfied with what we have done without settling for this," Deschamps added.

First from Africa

Morocco coach Walid Regragui lauded the battling spirit of his injury-hit side after they beat Portugal 1-0 on Saturday to become the first African country ever to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s header late in the first half sent the Atlas Lions through to a last-four showdown with reigning champions France.

"We came up against a really great Portugal team. We’re drawing on all we have, we still have guys injured. I told the guys before the match we had to write history for Africa. I’m very, very happy," Regragui told France’s TF1.

Regragui, a France-born former Morocco international, had already made history of his own as the first African coach to take a team into the World Cup quarter-finals.

Morocco have now defeated three of Europe’s strongest teams in Qatar beating Belgium in the group stage and Spain on penalties in the last 16 after drawing 0-0 with 2018 runners-up Croatia in their opening match.

Winger Sofiane Boufal hopes there is more to come.

"It’s crazy. We’re living and dream and we don’t want to wake up. I have goosebumps," he said.

"Everything we have, we deserve. We work hard. It’s not over. There’s still the semi-final and god willing, the final."

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thousands join Kathu Half Marathon to celebrate health for all
Team Hollywood claims three-peat in IRC Zero at 34th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Thai sisters Benyapa, Nuntakarn cruise into BWF World Tour Final
Croatia to meet Argentina after knocking out rivals on penalties
Fickle winds limit Phuket King’s Cup to one race on day four
Pickleball makes its bow in Phuket
Thai team wins regional E-sports tournament
NBTC demands return of World Cup TV money
UWC students running to stop the traffick
Good winds hold for third day of racing at Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Colorado to host first ever ONE event on US soil
Ruthless England sack Jones nine months from Rugby World Cup
World Cup win makes Morocco the ‘pride’ of Arab fans
Perfect conditions for day two of Phuket King’s Cup
Good gusts for start of keelboat racing in 34th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta

 

Phuket community
42 snakes bagged in 19 days

in reply to the comment below - as far as I know (correction may be needed) - Thalang Hospital (look...(Read More)

More international flights to be sought

Travel agents in Australia are already beginning to report a softening in Bali bookings due to conce...(Read More)

Licence plate sold for B45mn at record-breaking auction

I can't stop laughing. 'Most beautiful licence plate of the century'??? It certainly pro...(Read More)

Newborn jumbo recovers from ’numerous’ injuries sustained while alone jungle

Will she eventually be returned to the wild to find/join her family or like so many other poor eleph...(Read More)

Phuket arrivals hit new record high as Thailand celebrates 10mn visits

I know Thailand depend (far to much) on tourism and they think this is something to celebrate but th...(Read More)

Phuket drivers invited to repaint faded licence plates for free

Good initiative. Why not invite the public to bring in unroadworthy cars to be checked and fixed too...(Read More)

Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff

Having experienced flying on Russian managed aircraft I am not surprised if there were technical iss...(Read More)

Phuket drivers invited to repaint faded licence plates for free

Having illegible number plates (intentionally obfuscated or not, wink wink) is a criminal offence. P...(Read More)

Phuket Governor repeats warning to illegal hotels: register, or face legal action

...(Read More)

Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff

For PR of Phuket Airport Government should consider a age limit for arriving planes. A 32 yr old one...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners

 