333 at the beach
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

France into quarters as England romp past Senegal

France into quarters as England romp past Senegal

FOOTBALL: A brilliant double from Kylian Mbappe fired France into the World Cup quarter-finals yesterday (Dec 4) as England romped past Senegal to set up a mouthwatering last-eight showdown with Les Bleus.

FootballWorld-Cup
By AFP

Monday 5 December 2022, 08:17AM

England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after Harry Kane scored England’s second goal in the 3-0 win against Senegal yesterday (Dec 4). Photo: AFP

England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after Harry Kane scored England’s second goal in the 3-0 win against Senegal yesterday (Dec 4). Photo: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe rifled home two blistering second-half strikes as France cruised to a 3-1 victory over Poland.

Veteran striker Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for the defending champions with his 52nd international goal to pass Thierry Henry as France’s all-time leading scorer.

In yesterday’s late game, England turned on the style with a confident 3-0 victory over African champions Senegal, the goals coming from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

It means that France and England will face each other on Saturday (Dec 10) in a heavyweight quarter-final collision - only their third meeting at a World Cup tournament after previous encounters at the 1966 and 1982 finals.

The undisputed star of France’s win at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha was the 23-year-old Mbappe, who took his career World Cup goals tally to nine in two tournaments.

“It wasn’t easy because Poland were well organised and tried to counter us,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.

“Then there is Kylian with his ability to resolve all sorts of problems, and that’s just as well for us.

“This team has been united from the beginning and obviously a result like this one confirms that. The joy is shared among everyone.”

Poland’s lone strike came from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time, with striker Robert Lewandowski converting a retaken spot-kick that was awarded for handball by Dayot Upamecano.

France are bidding to become the first team to win successive World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 after winning Group D in Qatar.

With Mbappe in blistering form, few would bet against France completing their quest for a third World Cup crown to set alongside their titles in 1998 and 2018.

Bellingham shines in England win

However their route to the final now includes an increasingly confident England, who powered into the last eight with an impressive win over the Senegalese at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham was the star of the show for manager Gareth Southgate’s side, producing another all-action display with an assist for Henderson’s opener before a surging run to help set up a goal for Kane.

Ixina Thailand

Saka, surprisingly recalled to the starting line-up in place of the in-form Marcus Rashford, bagged his third goal of the tournament after a well-worked move in the second half.

Kane’s strike was his 52nd international goal, leaving him just one behind Wayne Rooney’s all-time England scoring mark of 53 goals.

“Knockout games are never easy, we showed great maturity through the tournament,” England captain Kane said after the win.

“3-0 against a really good side, credit to the boys, the mentality was top from the beginning and we took our chances when they came.

“We feel good, we’ve got good runners, we’ve got good players getting forward and then solid at the back. Three clean sheets in a row is really important. A really good day for us.”

Off the pitch yesterday, Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s football development chief, suggested that the teams who have been successful in the tournament were those who ignored the controversies surrounding hosts Qatar.

Germany’s players covered their mouths before their opening game in a protest against the ban on wearing a rainbow-themed armband in support of LGBTQ rights.

The four-time world champions were later knocked out at the first hurdle.

“The teams (who did well) as well who were mentally ready, who had the mindset to focus on the competition and not on political demonstrations,” said Wenger.

Brazil meanwhile prepared for their last-16 clash with South Korea today boosted by news that star striker Neymar could return.

The PSG forward has not played since limping off with an ankle injury in Brazil’s opening game, but coach Tite said yesterday he was hopeful Neymar would feature against the Koreans.

“Regarding Neymar, he’s going to train this afternoon and if he’s OK, he will play tomorrow,” Tite said.

Don’t forget your FIFA World Cup wall chart for the remaining matches. High-resolution images are available to download HERE and HERE.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Supreme Sarit secures first Asian Tour title with Indonesia win
Kathu readies for 25th Half Marathon
Ron bowls over the competition at the Kamala Lawn Bowls Club Championship
France, England in World Cup spotlight after Messi helps Argentina into last eight
Fury forecasts ‘biggest year of career’ after defeating Chisora
COVID forces cancellation of Chinese Grand Prix for fourth successive year
BISP Soccer 7s makes a great comeback
South Korea snatch last-16 place, Swiss edge fiery World Cup clash
Germany dumped out of World Cup as Japan stun Spain
Jai Dee Regatta challenged by light winds
Argentina, Australia advance to World Cup last 16
France edge ahead as Autumn thrillers augur well for World Cup
Southgate hails Rashford revival as England power into World Cup last 16
Brazil, Portugal join France in World Cup knockouts
Danthai claims first crown in seven years

 

Phuket community
Police on look out for illegal loggers in Panwa

@John C How are you supposed to identify illegal logging ? Funny question given all your experienc...(Read More)

International passenger arrivals into Phuket via air hits record high

... A normal Russian is not a animal. Well, all army conscript age Russians are for Putin a easy ca...(Read More)

Patong Beach sunbed, massage operators in spat over designated areas

Spread like wildfire in Kamala as well. Now clearly out of the designated zones. As always too many ...(Read More)

International passenger arrivals into Phuket via air hits record high

I don't know from were Harald gets his 'Putin suppert figures' from, but Brithish Intell...(Read More)

Police on look out for illegal loggers in Panwa

JohnC, with 2 questions you have a point. Phuket a small place, many overstaffed departments. They k...(Read More)

Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide

Disgusting Putin. Give Ukraine missiles that can reach the Kremlin and blow it off the face of the e...(Read More)

Pod of orcas spotted off Koh Tachai

Amazing! A very special monent indeed for these people. A rare event in these waters. False killer w...(Read More)

International passenger arrivals into Phuket via air hits record high

How are all these russian tourists able to pay for their holidays again? The mass exodus back in Feb...(Read More)

Police on look out for illegal loggers in Panwa

How are we supposed to identify whether logging operations we may see are illegal or actually sancti...(Read More)

Illegal drugs clampdown ramped up in Patong

So who do we contact if we witness 'suspicious or blatant activity relating to illegal drug use ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center

 