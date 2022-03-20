BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

France beat England to seal Grand Slam in style

France beat England to seal Grand Slam in style

RUGBY: France won their first Six Nations title since 2010 by defeating England 25-13 in an impressive all-round display at the Stade de France yesterday (Mar 19).

Rugby
By AFP

Sunday 20 March 2022, 12:45PM

Captain Antoine Dupont (centre) led France to their first Six Nations title since 2010. Photo: AFP

Captain Antoine Dupont (centre) led France to their first Six Nations title since 2010. Photo: AFP

Victory also gave Les Bleus their first Grand Slam in 12 years and underlined their status as one of the favourites to win next year’s World Cup on home soil.

France led 18-6 at half-time after a dominant opening 40 minutes that featured tries from outside centre Gael Fickou and blindside flanker Francois Cros.

England hit back early in the second half thanks to Freddie Steward’s converted try before France captain Antoine Dupont’s superb score in the 61st minute took his side to the brink of glory.

France team manager Raphael Ibanez, twice a Grand Slam winner as a player in 1998 and 2002, told ITV Sport: “Fair play to England. They tried to break our defence, but I think our spirit and tactics won us the game.”

As a crowd of nearly 80,000 celebrated, with the Stade transformed into a disco as music blared out over the public address system, the former France captain added: “I would recommend our players to keep their feet on the ground. This is a major step for this team tonight, and there is more to come.”

Defeat for a gutsy but outclassed England, who were without several first-choice players through injury, meant that for the third time in five years they had lost three matches in a single Six Nations.

“We are pretty disappointed, to be honest,” said England captain Courtney Lawes.

“We felt like they (France) were getting tired, and we just failed to capitalise, essentially.”

England arrived in Paris following a record 32-15 home defeat by Ireland - a match they played mainly with 14 men after lock Charlie Ewels was sent off after just 82 seconds.

Eddie Jones rang the changes, the England coach calling up full-back George Furbank, veteran scrum-half Ben Youngs, flanker Sam Underhill, lock Nick Isiekwe and prop Will Stuart.

France a settled side

France, by contrast, were a far more settled side with the return of Damian Penaud from a bout of coronavirus the only change to the starting XV that saw off Wales 13-9 in Cardiff last weekend.

Les Bleus went ahead in the eighth minute when powerhouse prop Uini Atonio won a scrum penalty, with full-back Melvyn Jaminet on target from 38 metres.

Art-Tec Design

And seven minutes later they scored the game’s first try.

England snuffed out the threat of left wing Gabin Villiere’s break but that left them short of defenders on the opposite side.

France worked the ball quickly across field and although fly-half Romain Ntamack’s long cut out pass bounced in front of Fickou, the midfielder gathered the ball safely and went in at the right corner.

England stayed in touch through two penalties from fly-half Marcus Smith, with France now 11-6 ahead.

Meanwhile a France defence organised by specialist coach Shaun Edwards held firm and Les Bleus cashed in with a try on the stroke of half-time.

England prop Ellis Genge produced a superb try-saving tackle on Ntamack but blindside flanker Cros still forced his way over.

Jaminet landed the tough conversion and France led by 12 points at the break.

England hit back with a sweeping move as Steward, their new right wing, crossed for a try, which with Smith’s conversion, reduced France’s lead to 18-13.

A revitalised England launched wave after wave of attacks before the outstanding Fickou won a key turnover penalty to relieve the mounting pressure.

The match was still in the balance when Dupont struck.

The reigning world player of the year had had a relatively quiet game but seized his moment to crown a slick move featuring forwards and backs.

France lock Cameron Woki surged into England’s 22 before Penaud cut in from the wing. No 8 Gregory Alldritt kept the move going and his pass found Dupont.

Taking the ball at pace, the diminutive scrum-half brushed off England hooker Jamie George’s tackle before scoring a try which, with Jaminet’s conversion, put France a decisive two scores in front.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Leclerc on pole for season opener in Bahrain
Cows take series lead after nail biting comeback victory
New cars, old rivals: Verstappen and Hamilton renew battle in 2022
Tight finish at the 2022 Sailor’s Regatta
Limp Champions League exit rounds off miserable Man Utd season
Vagabonds lineout for ACF charity match
Kunlavut lands maiden crown
Dechapol, Sapsiree bag title in Germany
Chelsea shrug off sanction uncertainty, Yarmolenko strikes on West Ham return
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Phuket annual fishing competition confirmed
England coach Jones hails Ireland quality ahead of Six Nations clash
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich hit by UK sanctions
Sacked Russian F1 driver Mazepin and oligarch father added to EU blacklist
Close competition expected at fifth PYC Sailor’s Regatta

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 384 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Omg PN.This is old stuff. Someone must have had a few beer to much last night....(Read More)

Phuket marks 384 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Omg PN.This is old stuff. Someone must have a few beer to much last night....(Read More)

No water play in Phuket for Songkran

Okay, so what exactly is the point of continuing to enforce pointless restrictions and rules?...(Read More)

EU envoys launch pro-Ukraine campaign

Kurt, Gen Prayut doesn't care, he has no feelings. Those with high up in Thai government just th...(Read More)

EU envoys launch pro-Ukraine campaign

First thing what came in my mind was; What would Gen Prayut feel/think about Ambassadors representin...(Read More)

Phuket pushes to pilot Digital Nomad visa

All the visa rules are designed to make you visit the Imm office incessantly so you can be nickel a...(Read More)

Phuket pushes to pilot Digital Nomad visa

The 90 day 'sex offender' styled registry of address is a burden that exist only to 'co...(Read More)

Move Forward MP threatens to sue over case flaws

Law and counter law suites. About something 2 years ago! RTP not even completed a proper single char...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Holding on to COVID

Yep, Thai bureaucracy at it's normal snail-like convoluted level. In retrospect it's amazing...(Read More)

Phuket Monopoly officially launched... and we are ON!

Game pieces; a ping-pong ball, a smile with a knife behind it, a 'farang' falling over a too...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 