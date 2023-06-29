333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

FPO requests debt restructuring

FPO requests debt restructuring

BANGKOK: The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) is calling on state financial institutions and commercial banks to implement debt restructuring measures to reduce the debt repayment burden rather than extending the repayment period, says director-general Pornchai Thiraveja.

economics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 29 June 2023, 08:29AM

The Fiscal Policy Office is calling on state financial institutions and commercial banks to implement debt restructuring measures to reduce the repayment burden rather than extending the debt tenor. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd / Bangkok Post

The Fiscal Policy Office is calling on state financial institutions and commercial banks to implement debt restructuring measures to reduce the repayment burden rather than extending the debt tenor. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd / Bangkok Post

Regarding sustainable debt assistance measures by commercial banks and specialised financial institutions, the FPO is encouraging them to improve debt restructuring by reducing debtors’ repayment burden rather than solely extending the repayment period in order to reflect debt repayment capability and debtors’ obligations throughout the contract, reports the Bangkok Post.

The central bank plans to extend its debt assistance measures until the end of 2023.

In addition, the Finance Ministry stipulated the implementation of debt restructuring measures will be a performance indicator for state financial institutions.

Apart from providing financial literacy about borrowing, finance and debt management, the ministry is also holding a debt mediation event for financial institutions to jointly help restructure debt for people who have repayment problems.

Some 413,000 participants have entered debt restructuring programmes.

The Bank of Thailand, the FPO, and various agencies have drafted a royal decree to regulate auto hire-purchase and the leasing of cars and motorcycles to ensure consumer protection and deal with elevated household debt.

Hire-purchase interest will be charged at an effective interest rate ceiling of 10% annually for a new car, 15% annually for a used car, and 23% annually for a motorcycle.

The Bank of Thailand set a goal to reduce Thai household debt to below 80% of GDP to reduce economic and financial risks.

Laguna Phuket 2023

The central bank said it aims to reduce household debt to sustainable levels by issuing guidelines on the subject, including motivating creditors to adopt risk-based pricing by charging interest rates based on borrowers’ credit risk. Another tactic is pushing relevant laws to allow debtors with no means to repay their debts to voluntarily enter the debt rehabilitation and/or bankruptcy process.

The regulator also wants to introduce new responsible lending that discourages excessive ads to prevent extreme indebtedness, setting fair contractual terms and conditions.

Household debt in the fourth quarter of last year stood at B15.1 trillion, accounting for 86.9% of GDP.

Mr Pornchai said household debt stemmed largely from the purchase of durable goods, such as houses and vehicles in order to create income in the future, making up 35.1% and 12% of the total, respectively. Work-related personal loans account for 17.9% of household debt.

Debt from the purchase of durable goods and work-related personal loans combined make up 65% of the total household debt.

Secured loans or loans backed by an asset such as a car or a house account for 47.1% of the total, or almost half of household debts, which indicates households are taking on debt to buy property, not for consumption, he said.

Non-performing loans related to household debt remained stable at 2.62% in the fourth quarter of last year, according to a report by the planning office.

Special mention loans for automobiles, which are overdue for more than 30 days but less than 90 days, represent the highest proportion of total outstanding loans at 13.7%.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket tsunami drill to get competitive twist
Chinese women arrested at Phuket airport for working illegally
Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax
Tiny Thai school on the climate change front line
South Koreans get younger as traditional age system dropped
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Remembering a Phuket legend, Kathu nightclubs to close for 5 years || June 28
Wet weather forecast to continue
Foreigners called to donate blood
Jason Wilder passes away
THAI to finalise deal to buy 30 new aircraft
Regional OTOP comes to Phuket
Wagner chief heads into Belarus exile, NATO vows to protect allies
House now has only 499 MPs
Kathu nightclub venues ordered closed for five years
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New tourism businesses, Kamala sports ground, Thai restaurants among World’s Best || June 27

 

Phuket community
Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

And, let hotels participate in deciding how to spend the 'tax'. Those who pay should be able...(Read More)

Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

Mr Rewat speaks about rumours of rampant corruption that time. Is he trying to say that there is no ...(Read More)

Kathu nightclub venues ordered closed for five years

If the night club venues owners are wise they relocate their premises/businesses to more 'rual&#...(Read More)

THAI to finalise deal to buy 30 new aircraft

The THAI planes parked at Utapao are just good for being scrapped. Even taking spare parts from thes...(Read More)

Chinese women arrested at Phuket airport for working illegally

Kurt@ washing cars ...(Read More)

THAI to finalise deal to buy 30 new aircraft

Looking at the number of Thai planes parked up at Utapao with the name blacked out for a number of y...(Read More)

Chinese women arrested at Phuket airport for working illegally

Nothing mentioned what work these foreign women were doing illegally at Phuket airport grounds....(Read More)

Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

Tourist promotion not needed. Phuket suffers environment wise already to many tourists. Continuation...(Read More)

Phuket City Municipality launches anti-dengue blitz

The main entrance to Loch Palm Golf Course in Kathu and the road leading up to the Clubhouse past ma...(Read More)

Foreigners called to donate blood

Let me guess. Most of those foreigners injured in road accidents were young(ish) males. The sheer am...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
SALA
Zonezi Properties

 