Four tragedy survivors ‘recovering’ well

NONG BUA LAM PHU: The conditions of four wounded survivors from last Thursday’s (Oct 6) tragedy in Nong Bua Lam Phu are improving, according to doctors.

deathcrimeviolencepolice

By Bangkok Post

Monday 10 October 2022, 09:02AM

Privyy councilors visit the families of massacre victims at Udon Thani Hospital in Udon Thani province on Friday (Oct 7). Photo: Bureau of the Royal Household

Two boys and two adults are being treated in intensive care units at Nong Bua Lam Phu Hospital in Muang district of the northeastern province, reports the Bangkok Post.

The mobility of a boy named Thanatpong Somparn, or Nong Suma-ie, is starting to improve and he can now act on the instructions of doctors.

Kanpong Sueana, or Nong Kan, is also moving after undergoing an operation to treat a cerebral haemorrhage, and the result of the operation was satisfactory, according to doctors.

As for the two adults, Charoen Chaikruean’s condition was also improving as she is beginning to move more easily and is no longer dependent on a ventilator.

The second adult, Benjawan Panlert, has regained consciousness, is also now moving and can now breathe without a ventilator.

Dr Phaithoon Baiprasert, director of the hospital, said the overall condition of the four survivors is satisfactory.

He added that Nong Suma-ie is responding well to treatment and doctors are trying to help him breathe without the use of a ventilator, while Nong Kan was recovering after the operation.

Manatchaya Somparn, the mother of Nong Suma-ie, said her son was showing a positive response to treatment.

“He tried to open his mouth to speak to me. Doctors then told him to make a victory sign with his fingers, and he could do it.

“He wanted to move his legs. Doctors said he still needs a lot of rest,” she said.

Kamolthip Sueana, the mother of Nong Kan, said her son has regained consciousness after a one-hour operation. She said she appreciates all the moral support from people nationwide.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said young patients are likely to make a quick recovery, though they must be looked after closely.

“All patients have received assistance from Their Majesties the King and Queen, who have sponsored their medical treatment.

“We must try as best as we can to ensure the patients make full recoveries and resume back to their normal lives,” Anutin said.

He also said the Department of Mental Health will send a mental health crisis assessment and treatment team made up of more than 60 psychiatrists, doctors, nurses, and social workers to provide help to the families of the victims and residents traumatised by the tragedy.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on led cabinet ministers yesterday to visit the families of the victims and attend the funeral rites in Nong Bua Lam Phu.

Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, said national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas will travel to Nong Bua Lam Phu to hand more than B7.8 million gathered from public donations to the relatives of victims tomorrow.

Visas for CNN duo withdrawn

Meanwhile, the Immigration Bureau has withdrawn visas issued for two CNN reporters after they entered the off-limits childcare centre where the mass shooting took place.

Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong said yesterday the visas for the two had been revoked on the ground they were not eligible to work in the country.

“They entered Thailand on tourist visas which did not allow them to work here,” said Pol Maj Gen Archayon, who is also the spokesman of the Royal Thai Police.

The officer referred to reporter Anna Marguerite Coren, 47, an Australian citizen and cameraman Daniel John Hodge, 34, a British national. The two arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday and were permitted to stay until Nov 19 as tourists.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said yesterday after questioning the CNN duo that they had no intention of trespassing on state property.

He said his police had studied the CNN coverage on Saturday from inside the childcare centre operated by the Uthai Sawan tambon administration organisation (TAO) in Na Klang district. The crime scene was cordoned off to allow police to compile evidence.

An investigation found the two sought permission from state officials at the daycare centre after they saw the gate of the centre open. The officials said they could enter, Pol Gen Surachate said.

“The two spent some time taking photos inside the daycare centre. But when they finished and came out they saw the gate closed and they decided to climb over the fence. They had no intention of trespassing on state property or violating the state order or getting involved with any evidence.

“The pair were willing to apologise to Thais for what they did unintentionally and they are ready to return to their home countries without being deported or blacklisted,” Pol Gen Surachate said.

The president of the Uthai Sawan TAO, Danaichoke Boonsom, yesterday filed complaints with Na Klang police accusing the two CNN crew members of trespassing.

The CNN report was filmed from inside the crime scene at the daycare centre. A photo taken by a Thai journalist showed the team climbing over the fence out of the centre.

Their coverage and intrusion into the cordoned area drew ire from the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand (FCCT) and Thai Journalists Association (TJA).

The FCCT said its members are dismayed by recent CNN coverage of the mass killings. “A CNN team entered a clearly marked crime scene without permission, no matter what they may claim. This was unprofessional and a serious breach of journalistic ethics.

“Thailand has been traumatised by this tragedy and there has been wide concern that inappropriate images should not be made public. Simple respect for the deceased and their families is but one reason,” the FCCT said.

“CNN, meanwhile, should answer a simple question. Would one of their crew have behaved in the same way at a serious crime scene in the United States?” the FCCT asked.

Mongkol Bangprapa, president of the TJA, called on CNN to launch an internal probe and provide an explanation regarding the matter while Thiranai Jaruwas, vice-president of the TJA, slammed the CNN reporters’ coverage as unethical.

Mike McCarthy, CNN International’s executive vice president & general manager said CNN’s team sought permission from Thailand Health Department officials to enter the daycare centre. The team now understands these officials were not authorised to grant this permission.

If the team had understood the building was off-limits, they would not have entered. It was never their intention to break the rules. CNN has ceased broadcasting the report and has removed the video from its website.