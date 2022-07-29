Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Four-time world champion Vettel to retire from F1

Four-time world champion Vettel to retire from F1

FORMULA ONE: Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the 2022 season, he announced yesterday (July 28) as the German was hailed as “one of the all-time greats” of the sport.

Formula-One
By AFP

Friday 29 July 2022, 01:08PM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it,” Vettel, 35, said in an Aston Martin team statement.

“At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family. But today is not about saying goodbye.

“Rather, it is about saying thank you - to everyone - not least to the fans, without whose passionate support Formula One could not exist.”

Vettel won four successive championships with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013, but struggled to reproduce his best results after moving to Ferrari before joining Aston Martin last year.

His 53 Grand Prix victories place him third on the all-time list behind Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91). Vettel last won a race in Singapore in 2019.

Only Schumacher, Hamilton (both seven) and Juan Manuel Fangio (five) have won more world titles than Vettel, who is level alongside Alain Prost.

“He is one of the all-time greats of Formula One, and it has been a privilege to have been able to work with him,” said Aston Martin executive chairman and Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, whose son Lance is the team’s other driver.

“He will continue to race for us up to and including the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will be his 300th Grand Prix entry. We will give him a fabulous send-off.”

The German made his F1 debut with Sauber at the United States Grand Prix in 2007. He joined Toro Rosso that same year and raced the final seven races of the season.

Youngest world champion

He then spent a full season with Toro Rosso, becoming the youngest Grand Prix winner at Monza aged 21 in 2008 - a record since broken by reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Vettel made the step up to Red Bull in 2009. His first title in 2010, aged 23 years and 134 days, saw him crowned the youngest world champion in history.

AXA Insurance PCL

His fourth and final title in 2013 was rubber-stamped by a remarkable nine straight wins to round out the season.

He joined Ferrari in 2015 and twice finished runner-up for the world title to Hamilton in 2017 and 2018.

But Vettel admitted his six years with the Italian giants were ultimately a failure. He left after ending the 2020 season a dismal 13th, his target of emulating his idol Schumacher as a Ferrari title-winner unfufilled.

He moved to Aston Martin last season, trailing in 12th in the 2021 drivers’ championship with his new team after achieving just one podium finish. He is 14th in the standings this term with just 15 points, and missed the first two races with COVID-19.

“Although our results have not been as good as we had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything is being put together that a team needs to race at the very highest level for years to come,” said Vettel.

“I hope that the work I did last year and am continuing to do this year will be helpful in the development of a team that will win in the future, and I will work as hard as I can between now and the end of the year with that goal in mind, giving as always my best in the last 10 races.”

Vettel, a devoted father-of-three, is an outspoken campaigner on social and environmental issues, and plans to take some time away from the sport following his retirement.

“I may stay in racing but maybe not straight away,” he told AFP at the Miami Grand Prix in May. “It’s what I love so you never know.

“But I’m not going to be a TV expert. No, no.”

Vettel also recently became the first F1 driver in history to appear on the front cover of Britain’s gay magazine Attitude.

“I think a gay Formula One driver would be welcomed - and rightly so,” said Vettel, who notched up another first appearing as a panelist on BBC’s long running political show Question Time.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Annissa ready to defend titles at Kata Beach contest
Out for the count: why Leclerc’s first-lap crash was so costly
Phang-nga international marathon confirmed
Atthaya targets win at Women’s British Open
Another fine finish for Thai veteran Thongchai
Triumphant Vingegaard seals Tour de France glory
Verstappen blows out championship lead after Leclerc smash
Leclerc on pole in France
Impressive Sadom shines at St Andrews
Ronaldo in limbo as Europe’s elite turn their backs on Man Utd star
Pressure on Mercedes to save its 2022 season
Stenson stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy and signs for LIV rebel series
China to host Asian Games in 2023 after COVID postponement
Thai spikers vow stronger team at world championship
Bang Tao Beach Run helps local community get back on its feet

 

Phuket community
Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Kurt...get some sleep man....(Read More)

Phuket receives positive review from BIE Expo inspection team

A pleasing heart-warming start. May that continue :)...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Lovely twisting of Dr Kusak. But it was not a thai woman who got monkeypox from mr Nzeres. Mr Nzeres...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

A PPHO doctor presumes not to come out with 'opinions', Pascale! We do that! Doctors come o...(Read More)

Vachira patient tests negative for monkeypox

It disturbs me that Thai officials look already for the 'Guilty/Scapegoats'. Drumming/reveal...(Read More)

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

That awful bleating and the way women are degraded - to be fair that's fairly standard with ...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

"probably a bit high on pot" Thanks for confirming what most of us suspect already ! Pro...(Read More)

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

@Fascinated, you are right, discussion religions are useless. Just respect them. However, respect is...(Read More)

Driver killed as truck hits power pole after tyre blowout

Poor truck driver. RIP. When was the last technical inspection of that truck? What was the conditio...(Read More)

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

Move to a Muslim village and complain about people expressing their religion? Sort of like the NIMBY...(Read More)

 

QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Fastship Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 