The Phuket News
Four separate raids net drugs, guns and arrests

Four separate raids net drugs, guns and arrests

PHUKET: Police have reported four separate raids that took place between Jan 7-9 in Phuket that resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs, firearms and saw arrests made.

crimedrugspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 January 2022, 04:01PM

The four separate cases were overseen by Lt. Col. Lertphaiboon Sukhapirom, Deputy Inspector-General, Phuket Provincial Police along with officals from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

Other police officials involved in the cases included the Commander of Phuket Provincial Police Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Deputy Commander Pol. Col. Chaikiat Wiriyasathitkul, Superintendent Pol. Col. Bundit Khaosutham, Deputy Superintendent Pol. Lt. Col. Kiattisak Janda, Deputy Superintendent Pol. Col. Thapanapat Jaturonphan, and Pol. Lt. Col. Pairote Thanapannathorn.

The first case involved 39-year-old Satun native Pongphan Durabiab, otherwise known as ‘Wang’, who was arrested at Room 102, House No. 54/41 Soi Lukkaew, Moo 6, Ratsada, and charged on two separate counts of illegal possession of a category 1 narcotic, specifically amphetamine and crystal meth (ya ice), and for illegal possession of dry cannabis sticks, a category 5 narcotic.

Wang was found to be in possession of 600 meth pills (ya bah), 93.6 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice) and 25.8 grammes of dry cannabis sticks (kan cha).

Police also confiscated two rounds of 9mm calibre ammunition, a phone, a set of digital scales and a plastic zip-lock bag believed to be used for packing the ya ice.

A Trang-registered black-red Honda Wave 125i motorcycle valued at B25,000 was also seized.

The second arrest was that of a Mr Siriphong NaoPhrai, known as ‘Mr Lip’. A Phuket resident, the 32-year-old was apprehended at Room No. 25/28, Soi Bangkontee, Moo 4, Rawai and charged with illegal possession of a category 1 narcotic, namely crystal meth (ya ice), with intent to sell.

The police seized 15.14 grammes of ya ice, a phone, a set of digital scales and a plastic zip-lock bag believed to be used for packing the ya ice.

Mr Lip’s Phuket-registered Blue Honda Dream motorcycle valued at B25,000 was also seized.

The third arrest was Mr Kriangkrai MaHoSot, also known as ‘Mr Fat’. He was arrested and facing charges for illegal possession of a category 1 narcotic, crystal meth (ya ice), with intent to sell.

Originally from Krabi, 33-year-old Mr Fatwas arrested at House No.78/351 Phuket Villa Village 5, Chaofa Rd.,Moo 2, Wichit.

He was found in possession of 85.62 grammes of ya ice, a phone, a set of digital scales and a plastic zip-lock bag believed to be used for packing the ya ice.

The fourth and final case pertained to the arrest of a Mr Pawnpawit Weerawat, otherwise known as ‘Mr Mew’. The 32-year-old was arrested for illegal possession of a Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol, a 9mm calibre ammunition holster and 12 bullets of 9mm pistol ammunition.

Mr Mew was arrested at the roadside of the entrance to Phuket Villa Village 2, Moo 2, Wichit.

Wang was taken to Muang Phuket Police Station, Mr Lip to Chalong Police Station and Mr Fat and Mr Mew to Wichit Police Station where they will all be questioned further respectively and face subsequent prosecution.

