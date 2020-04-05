Four safe after boat swamped in storm

PHUKET: Three men and a young boy are safe after the longtail boat they were fishing in was swamped in a storm off Phuket’s east coast this afternoon (Apr 5).

Sunday 5 April 2020, 09:14PM

The boat was overwhelmed by storm condistions early this evening. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

All four were safely brought back to shore. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Suchart Luecha of the Thalang Police said he was informed of the boating accident just before 6pm.

The four people in the boat – Thani Mamasam, Anek Petnil and Somboon Klangdi, and boy Kantaphon Mas (“about eight years old) – had set out on a fishing trip from Tha Lan Beach in Moo 2, Pa Khlok, earlier today.

The longtail boat was overwhelmed by conditions between Koh Kluai and Koh Lang and started taking on water, he said.

The four were rescued by a fishing boat in the area and brought back to Pa Khlok, where Pa Khlok Mayor Panya Samphararat and rescue personnel were waiting for them.

Of the four, only Mr Somboon had suffered minor injuries.

Regardless, all four were taken to Thalang Hospital.