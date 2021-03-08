BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Four pub-goers shot by drunk kamnan

THAILAND: Four pub customers in Nakhon Phanom were wounded when a kamnan witnesses said was obviously drunk fired wild shots from a pistol because he was unhappy with the table service yesterday (Mar 7).

crimealcoholviolence
By Bangkok Post

Monday 8 March 2021, 02:55PM

Police gather evidence at the deserted Tong 2 pub after the shooting last night (Mar 7), when four customers were wounded by a drunken kamnan. Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai.

Paisal Saengnarai, 58, chief of tambon Na-ngua, in Ban Phaeng district, was immediately arrested by local police called to the scene.

The incident occurred about 10pm at Tong 2 pub in Moo 10 village, beside Highway 212 (Ban Phaeng-Nakhon Phanom) in tambon Ban Phaeng.

Mr Paisal was there partying with friends, enjoying the live music, and became dissatisfied with a waiter, winesses told police.

Mr Paisal walked out to his car, parked in front of the pub, and collected a 9mm CZ pistol. He returned inside the pub and then fired eight or nine wild shots, seemingly at random.

Some of the shots hit four customers. Fortunately, the bullet wounds were not fatal.

One person was hit in the back, one in the right hand, another in the right shoulder and the fourth in the hip. They were rushed to Ban Phaeng Hospital.

Witnesses told police that Mr Paisal was very obviously drunk. He was taken into custody and faced initial firearms charges as the investigation continued.

Police said they would also recommend the district office take disciplinary action against him.

Kurt | 08 March 2021 - 16:32:35 

Excuse me. Police recommend district office take diciplinary action against him???  Huh? This idiot Kamnan will face the music in a Court in front of a judge, Yes?  So, he goes a few years to jail, and for life banned in any official function. ( the 4 victims could have been killed, that was than murder!)

 

