Four police chiefs flunk Songkran ‘road safety test’

BANGKOK: Four provincial police chiefs have been moved to work at the Royal Thai Police’s (RTP) operation centre as a form of punishment due to the high number of road accidents and fatalities witnessed in their provinces over the Songkran festival.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 21 April 2018, 02:29PM

The four senior officers are Bung Kan police chief Maj Gen Thiwa Bundamnern, Phetchabun police commander Maj Gen Sant Phoraksa, Amnat Charoen police chief Maj Gen Tawai Buranarak, and Saraburi police commander Maj Gen Chairat Thipayachan. Photo: via Bangkok Post
The four senior officers are Bung Kan police chief Maj Gen Thiwa Bundamnern, Phetchabun police commander Maj Gen Sant Phoraksa, Amnat Charoen police chief Maj Gen Tawai Buranarak, and Saraburi police commander Maj Gen Chairat Thipayachan. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The transfer orders were signed by national police chief Gen Chakthip Chaijinda. It came into effect on Thursday (Apr 19) and was leaked to the public yesterday (Apr 20).

The four senior officers are Bung Kan police chief Maj Gen Thiwa Bundamnern, Phetchabun police commander Maj Gen Sant Phoraksa, Amnat Charoen police chief Maj Gen Tawai Buranarak, and Saraburi police commander Maj Gen Chairat Thipayachan.

Gen Chakthip said more transfers should be expected.

Road safety was a top priority during the holiday and those who are not up to the job knew they would face severe consequences, he said.

Their transfers were prompted by poor road safety records in their provinces during previous Songkran holidays, he added.

Gen Chakthip did not go into details of how many accidents or fatalities were recorded in their respective provinces during the so-called “seven dangerous days of Songkran”. The festival ran from April 11-17.

“There will be a wave of transfers if we find they failed to ensure adequate road safety. Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has stressed the importance of this throughout the year,” he said.

He said he informed senior police officers personally that road safety must be considered a top priority during Songkran.

“I’ve looked at the road accident figures and they are two or three times higher [than we expected],” he said.

Asked whether he thought the transfer orders would demoralise other officers, he said it is part of the job.

Some of those facing transfers were classmates of his at the police academy, he added.

Some 418 people died on the roads or later in hospital over the seven dangerous days of Songkran, up 7% from 2017, according to the Road Safety Centre.

Read original story here.

 

 
Kurt | 22 April 2018 - 19:10:26

It is clear. 
Just shuffling government 'losers' create more 'skilled' government losers.
Guess everybody understands that.
But not the Thai.  Yes/No?
It makes the unworkable in this country only bigger.  Yes/No?

The Phuket News

Broncofan | 22 April 2018 - 15:51:39

It's been said that many of those police paid dearly for their jobs. When they are transferred, it takes them off of the gravy train they worked so hard to join, and probably costs them more than any fine. The transfers could just be a tacit acknowledgement of reality

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 21 April 2018 - 19:20:08

Why not demoted in pay and rank...or even sacked for not doing their job.  I will never understand the mere shuffling of the losers.  It's like stepping in dog crap and getting it on your shoe, but instead of washing the shoe, you just scrape it off on someone else's property.

The Phuket News

rankl124 | 21 April 2018 - 18:14:15

How can someone think of road safety while allowing this stupid water spils over moving motorbikes and cars?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 21 April 2018 - 16:30:28

What about a change in road safety thinking in RTP Force?
Not only a priority during Songkran and last week of the year, but 365 days of the year. 
14 days a year 'priority' and 351 days doing nothing, what can one expect?
The hundreds, may be thousands without a driving licence are still on the road.  
Get it?

The Phuket News
