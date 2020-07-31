Oak Maedow Phuket
PHUKET: While Phuket’s tourism industry struggles to get back on its feet, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort has opened at the northern end of Patong.

tourismCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Friday 31 July 2020, 11:45AM

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort is now open for bookings.

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort features six categories of well-appointed rooms and suites, including King Superior Guest Rooms.

The 600-room resort even features specially designed Kid’s Rooms.

The Pool Cabana at the resort.

One of the Twin Rooms at the resort.

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort features 600 contemporary rooms and suites, including pool access options and colourful Kids’ Rooms, plus three outdoor pools, five restaurants and bars, a beach club, fitness centre, kid’s club, playground and extensive event space.

“The brand-new resort showcases the alternative side of this famous tourist destination – a family-friendly sanctuary with facilities for all ages. With domestic travel restrictions having been lifted, this is a wonderful time for Thai residents to discover this reinvented destination,” said the release announcing the opening. 

The resort has launched with a series of enticing promotions, including a special opening offer and gift vouchers promising up to 50% added value.

Under the Special Opening Offer, guests can book their stay in a choice of rooms or suites, including daily breakfast for two at Chao Leh Kitchen, and one hour of free-flow drinks per day at The Deck Beach Club. Rates start from B2,199++ per room per night for a King or Twin Superior Guest Rooms. The offer is available for bookings from now for stays from Oct 1 until Dec 23.

For details, visit the hotel’s web page on the Marriott main website and book online using the promotional code ES7, or by calling the toll-free number 1800 019 085 (from Thailand), or the hotel directly at 076-645999.

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort has also teamed up with Megatix to launch a series of value-added vouchers, redeemable for stays, dining and events.

Three options are available; a voucher purchased for B1,000 can be redeemed at the resort for purchases worth B1,250, a 25% bonus, while a B3,000 voucher is worth B4,050 – 35% extra. The third option, the B10,000 voucher, lets the holder redeem the value for overnight stays, meals and even business meetings and weddings worth up to B15,000 – 50% more than the purchase price.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The vouchers are available to purchase from now until Aug 31, and are valid for use between 1 Oct 1 and Dec 31. For more details, please visit the hotel webpage here.

“We are very excited to invite guests to Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort. After the recent lockdown, Thai residents really deserve a break. Our brand new hotel, with its prime beachfront setting, spacious accommodation and world-class facilities, is perfect for anyone seeking a safe and stylish seaside break,”  said Daryn Hudson, the resort’s General Manager.

“With fewer international visitors, this is a wonderful time to rediscover the beauty of Patong Beach. We look forward to welcoming Thai residents back to Phuket from October onwards,” he added.

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort upholds the highest standards of health and hygiene. In line with Marriott International’s “Commitment to Clean” certification programme and official regulations, the resort has introduced enhanced sanitation standards across all areas of the property. These include deeper and more frequent cleaning, with extra attention given to high-traffic areas, and social distancing measures in all parts of the hotel, said the release announcing the opening. 

The resort is also in the process of achieving the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification. 

“The hotel is moving from high-touch to touch-less, using intuitive technology to create seamless and stress-free stays. For example, the Marriott Bonvoy App enables guests to bypass the front desk upon arrival with Mobile Check-In and Mobile Key solutions,” the said the release.

“In-stay requests and hotel services can also be processed via the app’s Mobile Chat function. To give guests extra peace of mind, sanitisation kits will be available in all rooms and suites,” the release added.

Phuket community
Cocaine in Boss for ‘dentistry’

The Thai fantasies/lies are unlimited. It is hilarious what they can do pop up out of the high hat t...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

Lalala. please don't encourage the apologists. Always the same comments. "Leave if you don...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards issue rip current warning after Russian man, Thai woman rescued

Doesn't matter how many lifeguards you have if people ignore warnings. Sadly there is no cure fo...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

Phuket Governor, foreign people will not be impressed how Thai people are treated by Thai on Phuket....(Read More)

US, Australia seek new military cooperation in face of China

There will only be peace when the U.S. and Isreal are wiped out forever....(Read More)

Long weekend brings B95mn boost for Phuket

Maybe every weekend should be made a four-day weekend?...(Read More)

Two snakes, one venomous, caught at Nai Harn

While we're on the subject of Nai Harn, could PN find out why the road around the lake remains b...(Read More)

CAAT launches public survey: ‘What will affect your decision to travel?’

Thai soldiers returning from Hawaii, thai overseas workers/students ( 1 died in Cairo). Foreign dipl...(Read More)

CAAT launches public survey: ‘What will affect your decision to travel?’

Funny survey. ( unless it is for domestic travellers only).Thailand keeps borders firm closed, which...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

@emat, your 'reminder' is far from to the point. A entertainment lady married with foreigner...(Read More)

 

