Four Points by Sheraton opens 600-room resort in Patong

PHUKET: While Phuket’s tourism industry struggles to get back on its feet, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort has opened at the northern end of Patong.

tourismCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Friday 31 July 2020, 11:45AM

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort features 600 contemporary rooms and suites, including pool access options and colourful Kids’ Rooms, plus three outdoor pools, five restaurants and bars, a beach club, fitness centre, kid’s club, playground and extensive event space.

“The brand-new resort showcases the alternative side of this famous tourist destination – a family-friendly sanctuary with facilities for all ages. With domestic travel restrictions having been lifted, this is a wonderful time for Thai residents to discover this reinvented destination,” said the release announcing the opening.

The resort has launched with a series of enticing promotions, including a special opening offer and gift vouchers promising up to 50% added value.

Under the Special Opening Offer, guests can book their stay in a choice of rooms or suites, including daily breakfast for two at Chao Leh Kitchen, and one hour of free-flow drinks per day at The Deck Beach Club. Rates start from B2,199++ per room per night for a King or Twin Superior Guest Rooms. The offer is available for bookings from now for stays from Oct 1 until Dec 23.

For details, visit the hotel’s web page on the Marriott main website and book online using the promotional code ES7, or by calling the toll-free number 1800 019 085 (from Thailand), or the hotel directly at 076-645999.

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort has also teamed up with Megatix to launch a series of value-added vouchers, redeemable for stays, dining and events.

Three options are available; a voucher purchased for B1,000 can be redeemed at the resort for purchases worth B1,250, a 25% bonus, while a B3,000 voucher is worth B4,050 – 35% extra. The third option, the B10,000 voucher, lets the holder redeem the value for overnight stays, meals and even business meetings and weddings worth up to B15,000 – 50% more than the purchase price.

The vouchers are available to purchase from now until Aug 31, and are valid for use between 1 Oct 1 and Dec 31. For more details, please visit the hotel webpage here.

“We are very excited to invite guests to Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort. After the recent lockdown, Thai residents really deserve a break. Our brand new hotel, with its prime beachfront setting, spacious accommodation and world-class facilities, is perfect for anyone seeking a safe and stylish seaside break,” said Daryn Hudson, the resort’s General Manager.

“With fewer international visitors, this is a wonderful time to rediscover the beauty of Patong Beach. We look forward to welcoming Thai residents back to Phuket from October onwards,” he added.

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort upholds the highest standards of health and hygiene. In line with Marriott International’s “Commitment to Clean” certification programme and official regulations, the resort has introduced enhanced sanitation standards across all areas of the property. These include deeper and more frequent cleaning, with extra attention given to high-traffic areas, and social distancing measures in all parts of the hotel, said the release announcing the opening.

The resort is also in the process of achieving the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification.

“The hotel is moving from high-touch to touch-less, using intuitive technology to create seamless and stress-free stays. For example, the Marriott Bonvoy App enables guests to bypass the front desk upon arrival with Mobile Check-In and Mobile Key solutions,” the said the release.

“In-stay requests and hotel services can also be processed via the app’s Mobile Chat function. To give guests extra peace of mind, sanitisation kits will be available in all rooms and suites,” the release added.