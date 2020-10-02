Oak Maedow Phuket
Four Points By Sheraton expands In Thailand with the opening of Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

PHUKET: Four Points by Sheraton makes a breakthrough in Thailand, with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort. With 600 rooms, the hotel is conveniently located in the heart of Phuket’s most famous beach destination. Whether guests are visiting for work or fun, the hotel is sure to cater to the needs of today’s everyday traveler with its approachable design, stylish comfort and all of the brand’s popular extras.

tourism
By Press Release

Saturday 3 October 2020, 09:45AM

From left: Brad Edman, General Manager & Multi Property Vice President – Phuket, Marriott International; Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President – Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar, Marriott International; Daryn Hudson, General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort; Bunlue Jivavisitnont, Chairman & Founder; Saharat Jivavisitnont, Executive Director, Akarasate Jivavisitnont, Chief Executive Officer; Jaraporn Jivavisitnont, President; and Thahattaya Veerakul, Managing Director.

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort features 600 rooms and suites in a tropical resort-style environment, with a saltwater lagoon pool and cozy cabanas

Four Points Phuket Patong Beach Resort features six room and suite categories, including Pool Access

Chao Leh Kitchen promises authentic local Phuket flavors, as well as pan-Asian and Western favorites

“We are excited to see the opening of the Four Points by Sheraton brand in a resort destination with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International.

“The brand’s comfortable hospitality experience and the hotel’s location in the heart of Phuket will raise the bar for hospitality in this enduringly popular destination. With 14 different brands now present in Thailand, the debut of Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort further complements Marriott International’s commitment to growth in the region and underscores the confidence we have in the travel industry.”

Nestled in a crescent-shaped bay of white sand, overlooking the azure ocean on Phuket’s highly sought-after west coast, Patong Beach is one of Thailand’s top tourism hubs. Located 45 minutes away from Phuket International Airport, travelers can discover a wealth of attractions located in close proximity to the hotel, from golden beaches, idyllic islands and lush forests, to fun-filled water parks, first-class retail outlets and championship golf courses. For culture seekers, the golden temples, local markets and classical architecture of Phuket’s Old Town are just a short distance away.

Reflecting the brand’s promise to provide for today’s modern travelers seeking work and life balance, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort features 600 well-appointed, spacious guestrooms and suites, including Pool Access rooms with private terraces. Each room features contemporary décor, comfortable bedding, a spacious bathroom with a power shower, and state-of-the-art amenities including integrated USB ports and high-speed Wi-Fi. The Family suite features a dedicated kid’s room including boat beds and children’s amenities. In addition, the Ocean View suites offer breath-taking vistas of Patong Beach and the Andaman Sea.

Guests can immerse their senses in the design of the hotel, which welcomes them into a world of authentic local art with interiors that reflect Phuket’s classical Peranakan culture. The resort feels like a living gallery, with a collection of almost 70 original paintings and sculptures including works by Artslonga, an acclaimed local artist.

The hotel features five stylish dining venues; Chao Leh Kitchen is a bright all-day restaurant with an open-plan layout and a focus on Phuket cuisine, along with pan-Asian and Western favorites. Sears & Co. offers a casual dining experience with indoor and alfresco seating, including a garden shaded by tropical trees, while The Deck Beach Club Patong is the perfect place to kick back and relax whilst listening to DJ beats and enjoying light bites and signature cocktails, including Phuket’s Best Brews on tap, as part of Four Points’ signature local craft beer program. Alternatively, the Lobby Bar is a chic space to take a break at any time of day, while the Pool Bar – with its seven-seat swim-up counter – is an enticing place to cool off.

During the day, guests can recline at The Deck Beach Club Patong, the sea-facing chill-out zone, work out in the 24-hour gym, unwind in a cozy cabana, or take a dip in the three different swimming pools available at the hotel, including a saltwater lagoon pool. Youngsters will be entertained at the Little Sea Gypsies Kid’s Club, where activities range from cooking classes to face painting, kids’ boot camps and more.

With 1,200 square meters of flexible function space, including two ballrooms and over 1,000 square metres of outdoor event space, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort offers venues for all types of corporate or social gathering. The Akara Grand Ballroom, foyer and pre-function area can cater to up to 500 people for large-scale conventions and gala dinners, while the Kathu Junior Ballroom is ideal for talk-of-the-town events with up to 170 delegates. Seven other bright and well-equipped meeting rooms can be adapted for a range of function types. For couples looking to tie the knot, the hotel can also host truly wonderful weddings, either in the ballrooms or outdoors on the elegant Garden Terrace.

 “The opening of Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort affirms our commitment to meeting the growing demand from travelers seeking stylish comfort at great value,” said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brands, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

“Phuket is a world-class destination, and the arrival of Four Points by Sheraton on the island will allow business and leisure travelers to experience the honest and uncomplicated service the brand is known for.”

Daryn Hudson, the resort’s General Manager, said, “We are very excited to welcome guests to Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort for the first time. We look forward to creating inspiring experiences that showcase the island’s rich cultural heritage while providing travelers with everything they need to rest, relax and stay connected.”

