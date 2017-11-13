PHUKET: Four tour bus staff were arrested on Saturday (Nov 11) after being caught gambling on a high-low game while sat in the luggage compartment of a bus parked in a bus depot in Rassada.

The arrest of the four men were made by Muang Phuket District Chief Wikrom Jakthee along with

Commander Ratchapoom Nanthawisut from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

and others behind the PTT petrol station on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada at 2:30pm on Saturday.

Those arrested were named as Sarathanet Pengruang, 46, and Watcharakorn Tapaopong, 45, from Suphanburi, and Noi Petchrat, 51, and Charin Nunuan, 35, from Trang.

They were found gambling on the hi-low game inside the luggage compartment of tour bus the ‘999’ Bangkok – Phuket bus.

Officials seized B1,340 in cash and a high-low gambling game set.

All four were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal gambling.