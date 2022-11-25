333 at the beach
Four Phuket restaurants added to Michelin Guide Thailand

PHUKET: Four Phuket restaurants have been added to the latest Michelin Guide Thailand 2023, officially announced yesterday (Nov 24). Salaloy, Gorjan, Khao Tom Thanon Di Buk and Roti Chaofa have been added to the esteemed guide as ‘Bib Gourmand’ restaurants. 


By The Phuket News

Friday 25 November 2022, 10:26AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Image: Michelin Guide Thailand

Image: Michelin Guide Thailand

Hosting the launch of this year’s guide, the sixth edition of the Michelin Guide in Thailand, at The Athenee hotel in Bangkok were Gwendal Poullennec, International Director, MICHELIN Guides, and TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

Present for the announcement were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office.

Featured in the sixth local edition are 441 dining venues – with six ‘two MICHELIN Stars’ (all retained their status), 29 ‘one MICHELIN Star’, 189 Bib Gourmand, and 217 other recommended entries.

The four Phuket Bib Gourmand additions to the guide bring to 23 the total number of restaurants in Phuket now listed as ‘Bib Gourmand’ venues. 

The Bib Gourmand distinction recognises both restaurants and street food eateries for offering high-quality food at budget-friendly prices of no more than B1,000 (for a three-course meal: starter, main course, and dessert – exclusive of beverage).

The Michelin Guide Thailand 2023 in total features 189 ‘Bib Gourmand’ listings (53 new, six promoted). In addition to the 23 in Phuket, there are 82 in Bangkok & Surrounding Cities; 13 in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya; 27 in Chiang Mai; 11 in Phang Nga; and 33 in four representative cities of Thailand’s Northeast or “Isan” region, newly covered in the sixth edition of The MICHELIN Guide Thailand – namely nine in Nakhon Ratchasima, 11 in Khon Kaen, six in Ubon Ratchathani, and seven in Udon Thani.

PRU, a one MICHELIN Star restaurant at the Trisara resort in Cherng Talay, retained its Green Star award for the the third consecutive year, while Jampa for the first time received its Green Star listing for striving to educate guests on the benefits of eating fresh and local – serving European contemporary dishes using herbs and vegetables from its own organic farm, seafood sourced from the island fishermen, as well as nutritious and balanced ingredients that contribute to better eating.

The only other restaurant in the country with a Green Star award is Indian restaurant Haoma in Bangkok.

“After struggling with the pandemic for a couple years, Thailand’s culinary and hospitality landscapes have seen new openings around the country. In the restaurant sector, many new fine-dining restaurants have opened – not only by local chefs that focus more on their culinary roots and thus offer a variety of cuisine: Northern Thai, Sourthern Thai, Isan, authentic Thai, modern Thai, and so on; but also by big investors and world-famous chefs. Our MICHELIN Guide inspectors are very much excited to see such a development in Thailand’s culinary sector,” said Ms Poullennec

“The increased number of entries in the newest edition of The MICHELIN Guide Thailand is partly a testament of restaurateurs’ achievement in striving to rise above challenges, and partly a result of our coverage expansion to Northeastern Thailand – or ‘Isan’ – the largest region of Thailand, rich in history, combined with beautiful geography and natural resources. We believe that extending the scope of the MICHELIN Guide to this region will make people know and understand more about Isan cuisine, as well as help stimulate travelling to this region. With this newest MICHELIN Guide Thailand edition, we hope to contribute to the post-pandemic recovery of both culinary and hospitality industries.”

