Footage of the daring capture showed a man chasing the cobra – the world’s longest venomous snake – into a dark and cramped drainage pipe.
The cobra splashed around in water and tried to slither back into the pipe, but was pulled out by the tail after multiple attempts.
A security guard on the housing estate where it was found first alerted the rescue group yesterday (Oct 14).
“Seven rescue workers, including me, went there,” said Kritkamon Kanghae, 26, adding that the estate was built on a plot that was once jungle.
Mr Kritkamon said the snake was more than four metres long, weighed 15 kilos, and was the third-largest they had found.
It was later released into the wild.
