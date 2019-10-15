Four-metre king cobra wrestled from sewer in Krabi

KRABI: A feisty four-metre king cobra was pulled from a sewer in Krabi in an hour-long operation, a rescue foundation said Tuesday, describing the reptile as one of the largest they had ever captured.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 15 October 2019, 03:52PM

A Krabi Pitakpracha Foundation snake handler holds the four-metre king cobra he pulled from a sewer in Krabi. Image: Krabi Pitakpracha Foundation

Footage of the daring capture showed a man chasing the cobra – the world’s longest venomous snake – into a dark and cramped drainage pipe. The cobra splashed around in water and tried to slither back into the pipe, but was pulled out by the tail after multiple attempts. A security guard on the housing estate where it was found first alerted the rescue group yesterday (Oct 14). “Seven rescue workers, including me, went there,” said Kritkamon Kanghae, 26, adding that the estate was built on a plot that was once jungle. Mr Kritkamon said the snake was more than four metres long, weighed 15 kilos, and was the third-largest they had found. It was later released into the wild. Read original story here.