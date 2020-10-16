Four metre King Cobra caught in Kathu

PHUKET: Rescue workers from The Kusoldham Foundation managed to successfully capture a four metre king cobra at a residential property in Kathu this morning (Oct 16).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 16 October 2020, 03:40PM

The Kusoldham Foundation rescue workers at the scene in Kathu where they caught the king cobra. Photo: The Kusoldharm Foundation

A resident from the village discovered the snake at house 98/266 on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd, Kathu subdistrict this morning around 10am and notified The Kusoldham Foundation immediately.

“We arrived to find a large king cobra beside the fence nearby the house,” Kusoldham Foundation worker Mr Poonsap Saeaung told The Phuket News.

“Four rescue workers attended the scene to attempt to capture the snake. He tried to escape to a nearby hill but we managed to take hold and pull him back down to ground level. We were then able to utilise the necessary equipment in order to make capturing the snake much easier and safer.

“It took about 10 minutes to successfully snare the reluctant reptile,” Mr Poonsap added.

“We confirmed it was indeed a king cobra which was measured at four metres in length weighing five kilograms. We could tell he was a male snake from his tail and his body shape.”

Mr Poonsap confirmed the snake will be released into the forest in the Khao Phra Thaeo non-hunting area in Thalang in future although he did not specifiy when exactly.

“Please be careful and watch your step,” said Mr Proonsap.

“If you do encounter a snake please call the Kusoldharm Foundation as quickly as you possibly can on 076-355301,” Mr Poonsap added.