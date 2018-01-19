The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches

BANGKOK: The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will question four people linked to the scandal over luxury watches worn by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

Bangkok Post

Friday 19 January 2018, 08:45AM

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is to interview four ‘people of interest’ in the corruption investigation surrounding at least 25 luxury watches and jewellery worn by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, seen here with the prime minister at a merit-making ceremony during dismantlement of the Royal Crematorium, last week. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is to interview four ‘people of interest’ in the corruption investigation surrounding at least 25 luxury watches and jewellery worn by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, seen here with the prime minister at a merit-making ceremony during dismantlement of the Royal Crematorium, last week. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

NACC president Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit said yesterday (Jan 18) that the NACC has set the date for the questioning, which will be held at venues agreed upon by the individuals.

According to NACC procedures, the questioning can either be held at the NACC office or at other locations, Gen Watcharapol said. But he did not give further details.

He said he had not yet seen Gen Prawit’s two letters explaining the luxury watches.

Gen Watcharapol, a former close aide to Gen Prawit, added the NACC’s Bureau of Asset Inspection in the Political Sector is investigating the matter before submitting the findings to the NACC main panel for consideration.

Asked whether Gen Prawit might have breached the rule that bars holders of political positions from receiving gifts worth more than B3,000, Gen Watcharapol said NACC investigators “are looking into the matter”.

Gen Prawit has taken flak for owning a large collection of luxury watches and not declaring them among his assets, sparking concern about how he was able to afford them on his military salary.

He told reporters at Government House on Tuesday (Jan 16) that he borrowed all of the timepieces from friends and wore them infrequently.

The watches have since been returned to their owners, he claimed, saying that he was ready to resign if the NACC concludes he has committed any wrongdoing.

The public heavily criticised him for the excuse, saying it was ridiculous.

But Supreme Commander Thanchaiyan Srisuwan said yesterday that the armed forces still trust Gen Prawit and believe he will get through this problem.

Gen Prawit has been spotted wearing at least 25 watches worth about B39.5 million, according to CSI LA, a Facebook page that has been encouraging online sleuths to submit photos detailing the expensive trinkets sported by the regime’s “big brother”.

Read original story here.

 

 
Jor12 | 19 January 2018 - 11:59:47

Clearly some people watch too many movies. Here's a news flash, “There ain't no registration system for watches. Ain't nobody registering any watches."

If you have 30 million visitors to Thailand, 1 million of whom wear expensive watches, how on earth are you going register these? Customs also are only in interested in the CIF value, for duty purposes if importing.

Kurt | 19 January 2018 - 10:01:36

No grilling needed.
NACC can go to a luxury watch shop In Bangkok, show the watches serial numbers and get in a few minutes all info they need:
---How old the watches are.
---Who were and are the owners. ( national and international)
All info is stored in a data bank.

How longer this is dragging on, the more suspicious it becomes.

