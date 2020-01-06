Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Four killed in Udon Thani family tragedy

Four killed in Udon Thani family tragedy

UDON THANI: A man killed his wife and their two daughters by striking them in the head with a wooden stick before hanging himself in Phen district of this northeastern province yesterday (Jan 5), police said.

crimedeathdisastershomicidemurderpolicesuicideviolence
By Bangkok Post

Monday 6 January 2020, 10:10AM

Villagers gather in front of a house where a man killed his wife and two daughters before hanging himself in Phen district of Udon Thani yesterday (Jan 5) morning. Photo: Yuttapong Kumnodnae

Villagers gather in front of a house where a man killed his wife and two daughters before hanging himself in Phen district of Udon Thani yesterday (Jan 5) morning. Photo: Yuttapong Kumnodnae

A team of police, accompanied by a doctor and volunteers from a charity foundation, went to house No 260 in tambon Chiang Wang at about 6:30am after being notified of the tragic incident.

They found the body of Thaisan Sonchai, 50, hanged with a green nylon rope to a branch of a mango tree in front of the two-storey house.

The bodies of his wife Watcharaporn, 50, and their two daughters Kachaporn, 23, and Sasithorn, 19, were found lying dead in the hall on the ground floor of the house. A 50-centimetre-long wooden stick was founded near the bodies. The three had been struck on the head with the wooden stick, leaving deep cuts on each. They were believed to have died six hours previously.

A note, handwritten by Thaisan on a sheet from a calendar, was found in front of the toilet.

In the note, Thaisan said he was badly indebted and unable to provide adequate financial support for his two daughters. He also offered an apology to all concerned for the trouble he had caused.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

A tray of flowers, candles and incense sticks was placed by the bodies of his wife and daughters, probably by Thaisan, asking them to forgive him.

It was believed Thaisan killed his wife and daughters before taking his own life.

Boonchan Saenhemthong, 76, Thaisan's father-in-law, said Thaisan and Watcharaporn worked at the Zone 4 Sericulture Research Centre in Phen district. Their elder daughter, Kachaporn, was a graduate in food technology from Khon Kaen University but was still jobless, while the younger daughter, Sasithorn, was a first-year student at Khon Kaen University.

Mr Boonchan said Thaisan had obtained loans from financial institutions, amounting to about 2 million baht in total, to finance his daughters' education.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant food zones? Thermal scanners at airport! Hunting turtle egg robbers! || January 6
B100,000 reward to catch Thai Muang turtle egg thieves
Arrests net two suspects, more than 1,000 ya bah pills
Australian shoplifter charged for stealing B28k drone, police suspect B100k of brand-name goods also stolen
Govt rolls out cannabis clinic based on traditional medicine
Phuket mahjong raid nets 46 gamblers
AustCham Thailand launches appeal to help bushfire victims
Men wanted for New Year’s Eve gang attack on Layan Beach surrender to police
Activist claims customers' rights infringed by plastic bag ban
Phuket health officials scan Chinese tourist arrivals for Wuhan flu
Female student, 20, stabbed to death in attack at New Year event
US-Iran crisis spurs oil fears
Korat school shooting by a bully and not an accident, says parent
Phuket Opinion: Lofty aspirations
Officials vow legal action after turtle nest raided, eggs stolen

 

Phuket community
US killing of Soleimani catapults Iraq back to aftermath of 2003 invasion

Who cares ? Filling out a TM 28 form is more concerning for people here than Donald's war games....(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

The Kat.9/10a expat (Top ten types of expats living in Thailand) should relieve himself from the pai...(Read More)

No change in TM30, TM28 reporting, says Phuket Immigration

i am really bored about the comments of that guy. Man, you r a foreigner, follow the rules or leave ...(Read More)

New health regulations for tattooists

Oh dear PN. A simple example to counter someones opinion and you have to block it ? Ridiculous ! No ...(Read More)

DMCR searches for dead whale shark off Coral Island

@Jor, No, not with whale sharks as others already start eating and body gasses release due to that. ...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

@SueYu2. Thank you for you reaction on my comments. So far I sense that most people not realise the ...(Read More)

Female student, 20, stabbed to death in attack at New Year event

A lot of uncontrolled violence emotions behind all these nice wais and smiles. Nothing civilized bl...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Lofty aspirations

@stegee, correction. It was a Italian-thai join venture for 2 underpasses only, in which the thai w...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Lofty aspirations

The Hat Yai cable car track is to short to be worth a ride. And,..shameless, foreigners have to pay ...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

@Pascale, what is wrong with comparing how things happen historically in Singapore , how it became S...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thailand Yacht Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 