Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

PHUKET: Four people emerged with minor injuries after a collision involving two cars on Patong Hill earlier this afternoon (Jan 25) that brought traffic to a stand-still.

patongaccidentspolicetransportSafety

By The Phuket News

Saturday 25 January 2020, 04:26PM

The second car involved in today’s (Jan 25) collision on Patong Hill was a rented grey Honda being driven by Thai national Miss Tananrat Sriboonyarux. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The white Honda being driven by German tourist Marco Antonio that was one of the two cars involved in the crash on Patong Hill earlier today (Jan 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Marco Antonio, a 40-year-old German tourist, was driving alone in his rented white Honda when he collided with a grey rented Honda being driven by 38-year-old Thai national Miss Tananrat Sriboonyarux and her two passengers, who were both also Thai.

Police confirmed the four involved in the crash are safe and have been taken to Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

Capt Chalermsak Akkatian of Kathu Police Station was notified of the accident at 1:12 pm today.

“There were two cars involved in an accident this afternoon that included Thai and foreign drivers,” he confirmed.

“The total number of people injured was four. Thankfully the injuries are not serious and just left those involved slightly shaken with minor headaches, some initial breathing difficulties and some minimal scratches.

“Eye witness reports indicate one of the cars crossed over into the opposite lane which is when they collided,” said Capt Chalermsak.

"The accident brought traffic to a halt in both lanes for a while. The cars have now been removed and traffic movements have resumed to normal.”

Asked whether anyone would be facing charges for the accident, Capt Chalermsak replied: “I need to see whether there is any CCTV camera footage available to allow me to investigate further.

“I am on my way to Bangkok Hospital Phuket right now to check on their condition and also question them about the incident,” he added.