Four family members arrested in Trang, B100m drugs seized

TRANG: Four members of a family have been arrested separately in Muang and Kantang districts with over 700,000 speed pills and 21kg of crystal methamphetamine worth almost B100 million seized.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 15 February 2019, 09:07AM

Packs of illicit drugs and crystal methamphetamine, with a combined street value of almost B100 million, are put on display following the arrest of four drug suspects, who are family members, in Trang. Photo: Bangkok Post

The four suspects were Ms Kusuma Thongrod, 33; her nephew Thinnapat Wattanakit, 21; her mother Sumalee Thongrod, 52, and her step-father Chok Srisuk, 54, said Pol Maj Gen Damras Wiriyakul, deputy commander of Provincial Police Region9, during a media briefing on Thursday (Feb 14).

Seized from them were 714,000 speed pills, 21kg of crystal methamphetamine, a pistol, B330,000 cash, a pickup truck and two motorcycles. The seized drugs and assets were worth about B93 million.

Ms Kusuma and Mr Thinnaphat were the first to be caught after police posing as drug buyers contacted them to buy illicit drugs. The suspects showed up with 4,000 speed pills at Khuan Pring intersection in Muang district of Trang at around 8pm on Feb 1.

The woman later took police to another house in Kantang district, where Ms Sumalee and her husband Choke were arrested. A total of 710,000 speed pills, 21kg of crystal methamphetamine and other items were seized from this house.

The four were charged with colluding in having illicit drugs with intent to sell and illegal possession of a weapon. They were held in custody at Muang police station for legal action.

Police said the seized drugs had been smuggled from the North and were destined for sale in Trang and nearby areas.

 

 

Kurt | 15 February 2019 - 12:06:40 

Wow, what you call a 'family business'!    Poor consumers in  Trang and 'nearby areas' the coming weekend and public holiday next Tuesday.  Put yourself on ration.

