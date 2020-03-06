THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Four dead as domestic dispute turns ugly

Four dead as domestic dispute turns ugly

THAILAND: Four people were killed after a man shot his ex-wife’s parents and his five-year-old daughter before killing himself over a custody dispute in Samut Sakhon on Wednesday (Mar 4) evening, police said yesterday (Mar 5).

crimedeathmurdersuicideviolence
By Bangkok Post

Friday 6 March 2020, 09:31AM

Police arrive at the scene of the shooting. Photo: Samut Sakhon Charity Foundation Facebook page.

Police arrive at the scene of the shooting. Photo: Samut Sakhon Charity Foundation Facebook page.

Tim Suksawang, 74, was shot 11 times while his wife, 71-year-old Kanchanee Suksawang was shot twice, both with a 9-millimetre calibre gun.

When officers arrived around 11pm, the victims’ relatives pointed out that their five-year-old granddaughter was missing. They found bloodstains on the floor which lead to a neighbour’s warehouse about 300 metres away.

Officers suspected the gunman, Thanapat Limchuen, took the five-year-old girl into the warehouse with him. They surrounded the warehouse and a few minutes later heard several gunshots. They stormed in, only to find Thanapat and the girl dead.

The LifeCo Phuket

The girl had gunshot wounds to her abdomen and left leg. Police suspected Thanapat committed suicide after realising he had accidentally shot his own daughter as he killed his former in-laws.

Police found Thanapat had been in a custody dispute with his ex-wife and had been asking her parents to let his daughter live with him, but they refused.

Before fleeing, the gunman also tried to enter his ex-wife’s bedroom, where her 12-year-old daughter, her brother and his wife were also hiding. They were not hurt, police said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Italian ‘risk’ tourists see more than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket
Phuket Bike Week ‘postponed’
Low number of live turtles in latest Phuket hatching raises concern
Full moon party cancelled due to COVID-19 threat
China’s Shenzhen bans eating of cats and dogs in response to COVID-19
Electricity outage to hit Pa Khlok
Patong Songkran official events cancelled
Government publishes ‘danger zone’ six list
Ex-deputy premier Plodprasop jailed
TAT clarifies virus ‘risk country’ self-quarantine requirements
Planned Phuket ’airport expressway’ to cost B1.39bn per kilometre
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New cases of coronavirus in Thailand! Rock climbing death in Krabi? || March 5
290m students shut out of school as global virus battle intensifies
Four new local COVID-19 cases
100 billion baht relief package for COVID-19 virus

 

Phuket community
No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

How health volunteers (a volunteers job?) monitor the health of illegal stayed Thai in S-Korea after...(Read More)

Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

@ Jor12, Can you explain about patient confidentiality after seeing the hospital director opens (!)...(Read More)

Rawai longtail boat accident claims driver’s life

On-duty lifeguards saw the incident and rushed to help. However, a fatal wound had been inflicted to...(Read More)

Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

'Official reports'? Not take it with a grain of salt, but with a full spoon. Who believes ...(Read More)

Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

...This case has been also reported to the National Anti-Corruption Commission....according RTP. Is ...(Read More)

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

Foreign tourists should realise that while flying to Thailand, at arrival they can be surprised by a...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

Jor12, mate, we all know you do not understand many things, even sarcasm....(Read More)

Woman dies in rock-climbing fall in Ao Nang

It sure seems like you are suggesting something. I have solo climbed in that area, frequently. I wa...(Read More)

Planned Phuket ’airport expressway’ to cost B1.39bn per kilometre

B1.4bn per km- someone is doing well out of this....(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

"obsessed by the few illegal foreigners in Thailand" Kurt,you should make yourself aware a...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Top of the Gulf Regatta 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 