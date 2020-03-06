Four dead as domestic dispute turns ugly

THAILAND: Four people were killed after a man shot his ex-wife’s parents and his five-year-old daughter before killing himself over a custody dispute in Samut Sakhon on Wednesday (Mar 4) evening, police said yesterday (Mar 5).

crimedeathmurdersuicideviolence

By Bangkok Post

Friday 6 March 2020, 09:31AM

Police arrive at the scene of the shooting. Photo: Samut Sakhon Charity Foundation Facebook page.

Tim Suksawang, 74, was shot 11 times while his wife, 71-year-old Kanchanee Suksawang was shot twice, both with a 9-millimetre calibre gun.

When officers arrived around 11pm, the victims’ relatives pointed out that their five-year-old granddaughter was missing. They found bloodstains on the floor which lead to a neighbour’s warehouse about 300 metres away.

Officers suspected the gunman, Thanapat Limchuen, took the five-year-old girl into the warehouse with him. They surrounded the warehouse and a few minutes later heard several gunshots. They stormed in, only to find Thanapat and the girl dead.

The girl had gunshot wounds to her abdomen and left leg. Police suspected Thanapat committed suicide after realising he had accidentally shot his own daughter as he killed his former in-laws.

Police found Thanapat had been in a custody dispute with his ex-wife and had been asking her parents to let his daughter live with him, but they refused.

Before fleeing, the gunman also tried to enter his ex-wife’s bedroom, where her 12-year-old daughter, her brother and his wife were also hiding. They were not hurt, police said.