Four covid cases, three pubs closed after local transmission

BANGKOK: The government announced confirmation of four new cases of COVID-19 today (Sept 4), including the first recent community infection revealed yesterday, which led to the temporary closure of the pubs where he had worked as a DJ.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By Bangkok Post

Friday 4 September 2020, 04:00PM

The 3 Day 2 Night pub on Rama V in Nonthaburi is one of the three nightspots closed for cleaning after a local DJ was found infected with the coronavirus. Photo: 3 Day 2 Night Rama V Facebook via Bangkok Post

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration said the four new cases took the overall tally to 3,431. With no new fatalities since June 2, the death toll remained at 58, reports the Bangkok Post.

One of the new cases is a prison inmate, 37. He was found infected with the virus on Wednesday and the announcement was made on Thursday. It ended a 100-day streak without any new local infections.

The man is being treated in isolation by the Corrections Department in Bangkok. He was sentenced to prison by the Criminal Court on Aug 26 for a drug offence and sent to the Central Special Correction Institution for 14-day quarantine before being transferred to a permanent prison.

He worked as a DJ at two branches of the 3 Day 2 Night pub – on Rama III from midnight to 2am on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and on Rama V from 10pm-1am on Fridays and Sundays, the CCSA said.

The man also worked as a DJ at First Cafe on Khao San Road, from 9am-midnight at least on Aug 18.

All three places have been closed until Monday for cleaning and staff are in quarantine for 14 days.

Before his incarceration, the man stayed at the Ban Suan Thon condominium complex in Bang Mod area of Thung Kru district with six other people, including his wife and mother. They were being treated as a high risk group and were also in quarantine, the CCSA said.

Tests on four of them came back negative onThursday. The results of tests on his mother and wife were due later on Friday.

The CSSA said on Friday that only one person at the 3 DAY 2 Night pub was considered “at risk”, along with 14 others who accompanied the man to court on Aug 26 .

He had not been out of the country.

The three other new patients were Thais returning from overseas.

A 31-year-old man arrived from the United States on Aug 25 and his test on Tuesday was positive; a 54-year-old man who returned from Singapore on Sunday tested positive on Wednesday; and, a 53-year-old man who returned from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday tested positive on Thursday.