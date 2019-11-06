Four arrested in separate Phuket drug busts

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have announced the arrests of four suspects for drugs offences, with two of the suspects found in illegal possession of firearms.

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 6 November 2019, 12:27PM

According to a report made available yesterday (Nov 5), Phuket Provincial Police Maj Pichit Thongtor led the raids which netted four suspects and seized 5.72 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) as well as kratom leaves, firearms and ammunition.

Suphanat “Ek” Krachaopet, 29, was arrested with 5.72 grams of ya ice as well as one .38-calibre handgun, six 5.56mm bullets, six .38 bullets, five .357 bullets, and three other “items of evidence” that were not specified in the report.

Supanat was arrested on a road behind the Shell petrol station on Phra Phuket Keaw Rd in Kathu, noted the report.

Suphanat was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of gun and ammunition.

Questioning of Supanat led officers to raid a house in Soi Anuphas Phuket Karn 8/1, on the east side of Phuket Town, where they seized Supanat’s yellow-black Honda MXS125, valued at about B40,000, said the report.

In a separate incident, officers arrested two suspects at an unspecified grocery store in Moo 6, Rassada, at an unspecified time on an unspecified date.

Weerasak “Ting” Nuthong, 31, was arrested with 21 packs of kratom leaves weighing 1.6kg in total. Officers found on Weerasak nine pieces of paper marking previous transactions of kratom being bought and sold. They also seized B700 and a mobile phone from him, noted the report.

At the same grocery store, officers arrested Armin “Min” Sama-ae, 21, after he was found with 78.95 grams of kratom leaves, the report added.

Both Weerasak and Armin were taken to Phuket City Police Station. Weerasak was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell while Armin was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug.

The fourth arrest noted in the report was that of Suchat “Bao” Sirichum, 38, who was found with one ya bah pill and a homemade rifle at a house on Wirat Hongyok Rd in Moo 2, Wichit.

Suchat was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug and illegal possession of gun, said the report.