The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Four arrested in Phuket Town for illegal online football gambling

PHUKET: Four Thai men were arrested in Phuket Town yesterday (Oct 11) when they were found to be illegally gambling on football matches online.

crime, technology, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 12 October 2017, 11:30AM

After receiving the tip-off officers managed to track down relevant IP addresses to confirm that illegal gambling was in fact taking place. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
After receiving the tip-off officers managed to track down relevant IP addresses to confirm that illegal gambling was in fact taking place. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Acting deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan together with Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teerapol Thipjaroen and others raided a property on Moo 6 in Rassada after they received a tip-off that computers at the property were being used for illegal online gambling.

After receiving the tip-off officers managed to track down relevant IP addresses to confirm that illegal gambling was in fact taking place.

There four men arrested were named by police as Bulan Sealim, 27, Pasakorn Poom-On, 26, Rangsan Muepan, 24, Chana Sea-Aiw, 38.

C and C Marine

During the raid police seized 12 computer screens, six computers, six keyboards, six mouse, three lists containing customer’s details, one calculator, three ATM cards, four bank account books and two Samsung.

All four men were taken to Phuket City Police Station to face charges of illegal gambling.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

I am not shocked that so few want to work for these positions. They change their minds on things every 2 minutes. The best thing they can do to restor...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

The acting chief of PPAO stumbled alarming a lot, in what he said and in what he not said. Oh, and were is the real Chief of PPAO during this Beach S...(Read More)

German man filmed causing public nuisance safe in Phuket hospital

Everything about this person are not signs of alcoholism or drugs. The poor man is this moment mentally ill. Wondering how he could have been 'u...(Read More)

Tiny London sushi bar wins three Michelin stars

ahh...wake up, it's under the section of "World News"...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

The constant whinge on here previously is that the lifeguards did nothing anyway other than sit, talking, drinking and on phones, so why all fuss when...(Read More)

Last pint pulled in 7-Eleven

It's is commercial decision by 7 Eleven management not a ruling. Given that these stores are frequented by visitors and Thai's alike, it canno...(Read More)

Patong to fall quiet to respect late King

The message is clear. Do everything you want, but do it indoors. That will do as ordered. I red:... "also the staff must not dress up indecen...(Read More)

Last pint pulled in 7-Eleven

Amazing, Thais cannot buy bottles or cans of beer then?...(Read More)

Businesses conned by lure of Mon megaprojects

Before you invest in something what looks to nice to be true, do your homework first. First invest time in analyzing such a business group. And th...(Read More)

Businesses conned by lure of Mon megaprojects

All the greedy faces thinking they're owed something as they were stupid enough to believe they would make 1000% profits on foreign investments, y...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.