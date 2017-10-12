PHUKET: Four Thai men were arrested in Phuket Town yesterday (Oct 11) when they were found to be illegally gambling on football matches online.

Thursday 12 October 2017, 11:30AM

After receiving the tip-off officers managed to track down relevant IP addresses to confirm that illegal gambling was in fact taking place. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Acting deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan together with Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teerapol Thipjaroen and others raided a property on Moo 6 in Rassada after they received a tip-off that computers at the property were being used for illegal online gambling.

After receiving the tip-off officers managed to track down relevant IP addresses to confirm that illegal gambling was in fact taking place.

There four men arrested were named by police as Bulan Sealim, 27, Pasakorn Poom-On, 26, Rangsan Muepan, 24, Chana Sea-Aiw, 38.

During the raid police seized 12 computer screens, six computers, six keyboards, six mouse, three lists containing customer’s details, one calculator, three ATM cards, four bank account books and two Samsung.

All four men were taken to Phuket City Police Station to face charges of illegal gambling.