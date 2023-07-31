333 at the beach
Foul weather hampers search for missing surf victim

Foul weather hampers search for missing surf victim

PHUKET: Rescue teams searching for a Thai man who disappeared amid strong waves at Surin Beach yesterday (July 30) are finding their search efforts hampered by strong wind waves, some reaching over three metres tall.

weatherSafetytourism
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 31 July 2023 02:34 PM

Red flags and warning signs remain posted at Surin Beach. Photo: Eakkaop Thongtub

Cherng Talay Police were notified yesterday that a Thai man had disappeared amid large waves at Surin Beach.

The missing man was later identified as Thawat Sriracha, 44, registered as living in Phitsanulok. Mr Thawat had arrived in Phuket on Saturday (July 29). He came to the island to start a new job.

A search for Mr Thawat was launched immediately, with lifeguards, rescue workers and officials from Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) taking part.

Thalang District Chief Bancha Thanu-in arrived to coordinate the search effort.

However, the search for Mr Thawat yesterday proved unsuccessful, despite a search of the waters offshore by jet-ski, which were called off for safety due to strong winds and waves.

Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers were called in, but they too had to suspend their search efforts due to rain and strong winds.

The search, continued today, so far has also proved unsuccessful.

A speedboat has joined the jet-skis in their search for Mr Thawat, but heavy downpours and waves reaching up to three metres tall have forced water-borne efforts to be suspended.

A search of the coastline nearby has also failed to find Mr Thawat.

