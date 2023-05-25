333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Foul play suspected after Grab taxi damaged in Patong

Foul play suspected after Grab taxi damaged in Patong

PHUKET: The latest episode in ongoing disputes between Phuket taxi opertors saw the wheel of a Grab taxi driver punctured last night (May 24), an act of sabotage which the driver claims was done intentionally by rival providers.

patongpolicetransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 25 May 2023, 02:24PM

Thanawanta Wannaphat’s taxi received damage to one of its tyres which he suspects is intentional foul play by rival taxi drivers. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thanawanta Wannaphat’s taxi received damage to one of its tyres which he suspects is intentional foul play by rival taxi drivers. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The incident occurred yesterday evening around 8:35pm when the driver of the Grab taxi, Thanawanta Wannaphat, dropped off customers at the Tri Trang Beach Hotel on Muen Ngoen Road, Tri Trang Beach, Patong.

Mr Thanawanta had collected his customers from Bangla Road in Patong around 8:20pm after they had used the Grab app to reserve his services, he told police in an official complaint lodged after the incident.

Outisde the hotel Mr Thanawanta said he noticed a queue of local taxi providers parked who shouted to him to question what he was doing, to which he replied he was dropping some customers off.

After they customers alighted at the hotel, Mr Thanawanta said an unidentified man knocked on his driver side window and asked him about the customers. Mr Thanawanta confirmed to the man that he had just dropped the passengers off and was not waiting for any more.

Immediately after leaving the venue Mr Thanawanta noticed trouble with the rear right wheel of his car and, after stopping to inspect, realised that there were three sharp objects that looked like nails or tacks that had punctured the tyre.

Mr Thanawanta immediately called the Patong Police who sent two officers to the scene and advised him to lodge an official complaint at Patong Police station, which he did with a Pol. Lt. Col. Chanan Mekchai around 10pm. Mr Thanawanta also lodged an official complaint with the hotel management regarding the incident.

Although he had no direct proof, Mr Thanawanta was convinced this foul play was the work of the taxi drivers that were waiting in a line with their vehicles outside the Tri Trang Beach Hotel when he dropped his customers off and that the sharp objects had purposefully been positioned under his rear tyre to cause damage while the unidentified man had distracted him to allow this to happen.

SALA

Mr Thanawanta disclosed that he had previously refused to pick up customers from the Tri Trang Beach Hotel after being warned about the conduct of local taxi drivers in the area but thought on this occasion, as he was only dropping off customers and not collecting them, it would not be any problem.

Police confirmed that Mr Thanawanta’s vehicle is correctly registered with the Grab and Hello Phuket transport applications and was legally taxed and that investigations would continue.

After taking his car to be repaired Mr Thanawanta imparted a cautionary plea to local authorities: “I would like to leave a message to the government officials because now the situation is starting to get violent. Please help to fix the problem. Let there be no violent conflicts,” he said.

The incident came after Move Forward Party MP-elect for Constituency 1 in Phuket Somchart Techathavorncharoen vowed to tackle the issue of taxi disputes, which have been ongoing for many months and have seen several flash incidents that officials fear will tarnish the image of Phuket.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday Mr Somchart expressed concern about “mafia behaviour” by prohibiting other taxis from picking up passengers in their “own queue area”, behaviour which “destroys the reputation of the province’s tourism [industry]”.

Mr Somchart urged any people who experienced such problems with taxi drivers in his constituency to take audio and video clips of the offending taxi driver and report the incident to Phuket City Police Station as well as him directly.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket MP-elect pushes to allow ‘taxi app’ drivers at airport
5,000 jobs to be available at ‘Job Expo Phuket’
Australian 95-year-old woman tasered by police dies
Weed farms fret as MFP mulls U-turn
Patong alcohol ban for local election confirmed
Phuket readies for royal birthday visit
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand tourism fee now up in the air, No injuries in Rawai motorbike collision || May 24
Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides
World ‘failing’ to protect civilians in combat zones, UN chief says
Prayut allays fears over transfer of power
B300 tourism fee remains in limbo
More than 5k meth pills seized in raid
Bangkok Pride parade set for June 4
Two nests with more than 200 turtle eggs found at Similans in two days
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kamala landslide concerns, Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes || May 23

 

Phuket community
Two nests with more than 200 turtle eggs found at Similans in two days

MJ - your use of English is appalling and your ignorance of turtle behavior startling. Turtles DO re...(Read More)

5,000 jobs to be available at ‘Job Expo Phuket’

There should be thousands queueing up for all those ฿1,000+ per day jobs. You say most pay ฿3-...(Read More)

Cannabis: The fat lady is about to sing!

Seems like all the MFP is proposing is to put the brakes on the unbridled weed market explosion, and...(Read More)

Cannabis: The fat lady is about to sing!

I am not a smoker, but I'm all for responsible use. I think the transition from illegal to legal...(Read More)

Patong alcohol ban for local election confirmed

Too bad they couldn't throw in an emergency election for a new Governor. Phuket is in desperate...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

Let one thing clear; The boulders only hold the soil behind it in place. Landslides will come from A...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

It speaks volumes that PLTO is silent as a mouse, when talks regards Phuket Taxi mafia/cartel and no...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

Doe it ever appear in the mind of Officials that present Thai slow process of applying for budget ap...(Read More)

Cannabis: The fat lady is about to sing!

Overlooking the whole cannabis happening; To legalize what is already 'custom' among the peo...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

A formal request for a U-turn in front of that school? That is asking for future traffic accidents a...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BahtSold
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023

 