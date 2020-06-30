Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Formula One deploys war chest of coronavirus strategies for Austria

Formula One deploys war chest of coronavirus strategies for Austria

FORMULA ONE: The F1 season roars into action at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg this weekend with “military-like”, coronavirus-busting sanitary regulations.

Formula-One
By AFP

Tuesday 30 June 2020, 09:00AM

Max Verstappen during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg last year. Photo: AFP

Max Verstappen during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg last year. Photo: AFP

Every single person who sets foot inside the Red Bull Ring, where the first two races of the rescheduled season take place, must adhere to strict health and safety protocols developed jointly by the organisers and teams, who have employed their genius for logistics to the task at hand.

“The meticulous approach of the teams to both logistics and engineering and procedures and protocols is what we’ve transferred into our approach to dealing with this challenge,” F1 chief Ross Brawn said.

The Red Bull Ring, nestling in the picturesque Styrian mountains, has been put into a fortress-like lockdown and will play host to a first race on July 5 and a second a week later.

Brawn predicted teams would be quick to adapt to all new measures.

“It suits our culture, our philosophy of working through every scenario, plan A, plan B, plan C,” said Brawn, who added there was a two-metre social-distancing rule and compulsory visors or masks.

Each team has been reduced to a maximum of 80 staff, they will be asked to refrain from mixing with other groups and even split into subgroups so as to limit any possible cross contagion.

The teams will travel in motor-homes and once on site will use the facilities there to cook.

Anyone at the track must submit to coronavirus testing and regular temperature checks and no spectators will be allowed in the arena.

Live and learn’

Organisers also say they will be ready to react and improve or adapt to developing situations in the same way they do with races.

“We will live and learn at each race,” Brawn said.

“That’s the nature of F1. It’s very military like in its approach.”

Ferrari’s sporting director Laurent Mekies says the strategies will make the sport more resilient to coronavirus, especially the sub-division of teams to carry out activities, which he argued would mean having a limited number of people in isolation were there an outbreak.

“If necessary we will have replacements on standby at the factory,” Mekies said.

World champion Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team say they have entirely reorganised their garage, adding tents and canopies so as to avoid slowing down the work on their cars.

There will also be a tracing app which all team members must download, granting access to all their contacts.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said last week he was more than happy with the ongoing safety measures.

“We could not have done more really, what has been put in place is the best possible,” the Italian leader of the American team said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Raceweek 2020 cancelled
ONE Championship to resume next month
Man City will give ‘exceptional’ Liverpool guard of honour, says Guardiola
Maguire late show sends Man Utd into FA Cup semi-finals
A Tour de France like no other
Hamilton blasts ‘ignorant’ Ecclestone over ‘black people more racist than white’ view
Limbhasut’s journey from Thailand to professional golf
Hughes takes TPC lead over McIlroy, Schauffele and Hovland
Thailand to have 2 clubs in expanded ACL group stage
A tournament of firsts: 2023 women’s World Cup will break new ground
Liverpool win Premier League to end 30-year title drought
New York, Berlin cancel marathons due to coronavirus
Koepka, Simpson withdraw from PGA event after caddie positives
Liverpool on brink of title, Man Utd make top four move
Djokovic positive for coronavirus, questions over return of tennis

 

Phuket community
State banks to offer free meals to needy

Mr.HubertK, face reality. The richest Thai institutions (Thai Banks) are the last in line in Thailan...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

The brainless Phuket deadly road speeding exists by the grace of not functioning government road saf...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

Phuket has already many years a road speed camera system to catch speed violators and send them a fi...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

Due to lack of maintenance these things will be out of operation in a few months. Same like many of ...(Read More)

Nightlife to resume, some foreigners allowed in

@HubertK. Not buying/drinking alcohol because religious believe must come from persons heart. Not di...(Read More)

Sirinath National Park readies for reopening

@Galong, you are right. Most people are puzzled why that area has National Park status. Must be mone...(Read More)

Nightlife to resume, some foreigners allowed in

An alcohol ban widely accepted by Thais ! But a certain foreign old grumpy comes up goose stepping m...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

Making the roads safer to drive faster on is why people drive faster. The airport road did not need...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

"About 80% of the deaths so far this year that involved a motorbike involved the rider not wear...(Read More)

Nightlife to resume, some foreigners allowed in

A loong weekend is coming for Pattaya. But the weekend alcohol ban will flatten/spoil the pubs, bars...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Binomo
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 