British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Formula One adds Las Vegas as 2023 calendar grows to 24 races

Formula One adds Las Vegas as 2023 calendar grows to 24 races

FORMULA ONE: A first race in Las Vegas has been provisionally added to the 2023 Formula One schedule announced yesterday (Sept 20), taking the total to a record 24,

Formula-One
By AFP

Wednesday 21 September 2022, 09:49AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

The season will start in Bahrain on March 5 and finish in Abu Dhabi, more than nine months later on Nov 26.

Las Vegas will be the penultimate round as F1 quickly adds a third race in the United States after Miami joined the schedule this season.

The Las Vegas race is subject to “homologation”, or official approval of the circuit by FIA, the motor sports governing body.

The Chinese Grand Prix, last raced in 2019, returns as does the Qatar Grand Prix at Losail, which made its debut in 2021 but is not being raced this year.

The French Grand Prix, first raced in 1906, making it the oldest Grand Prix, is dropped. It was previously dropped between 2009 and 2017 before returning at Le Castellet.

The Sochi Grand Prix, scratched this year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, does not return.

Two races considered under threat - Belgium and Monaco - are retained.

“Formula 1 has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport,” said Formula One president Stefano Domenicali.

The global distribution of races continues to shift. There are nine in Europe, eight in Asia, four in North America and one each in South America and Australia.

“The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem FIA president.

Schedule for the 2022 Formula One season:

March 5: Bahrain, Sakhir

March 19: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah

April 2: Australia, Melbourne

April 16: China, Shanghai

April 30: Azerbaijan, Baku

May 7: Miami, Miami

May 21: Emilia Romagna, Imola

C and C Marine

May 28: Monaco, Monaco

June 4: Spain, Barcelona

June 18: Canada, Montreal

July 2: Austria, Spielberg

July 9: United Kingdom, Silverstone

July 23: Hungary, Budapest

July 30: Belgium, Spa

August 27: Netherlands, Zandvoort

September 3: Italy, Monza

September 17: Singapore, Singapore

September 24: Japan, Suzuka

October 8: Qatar, Losail

October 22: United States, Austin

October 29: Mexico, Mexico City

November 5: Brazil, Sao Paulo

November 18: Las Vegas, Las Vegas*

November 26: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina

*subject to course approval

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Over 1,700 runners take on ‘Heartbreak Hill’
Wounded Australia write to World Rugby over refereeing concerns
Arsenal regain top spot, field youngest ever Premier League player
Thailand advance to Davis Cup World Group I play-offs
Slick Man City go top as Son’s treble fires Spurs
Phuket expat spurs windsurfing renaissance
Premier League to pay tribute to queen in reduced schedule
Federer hails ‘incredible adventure’ as he announces retirement
LIV Golf’s Norman has ‘no interest’ in talking to PGA Tour
Verstappen lays Ferrari woes bare to put one hand on title
ONE to stage weekly fights at Lumpinee
Surf’s Up at Kalim Beach
New age Alcaraz wins US Open and becomes youngest world number one
Verstappen wins easily after Ferrari strategy bungle
Leclerc on pole but confusion reigns for grid

 

Phuket community
Phuket van driver uses axe in car park brawl

Misunderstanding, an axeident . Animals , that's attempted murder and should never be allowed to...(Read More)

Phuket van driver uses axe in car park brawl

Grown men behaving like children- I guess they will be put in the naughty corner for 5 minutes. What...(Read More)

Phuket water resources capacity gets a bump

Starting a project when is the last hope allowed to increase the budget ad infinitum and in this mat...(Read More)

Phuket water resources capacity gets a bump

Stop the deforestation on the hills all over Phuket as local folks thinking that tourists will come ...(Read More)

Phuket water resources capacity gets a bump

Other folks are preparing the land to build housing and resorts. Others are laying pipes all along t...(Read More)

Phuket van driver uses axe in car park brawl

So, still 'public transport vehicle drivers' carry deadly weapons in their car. We are warne...(Read More)

Phuket van driver uses axe in car park brawl

The entire public transport crime family is running amok, and nobody has any control over it. The un...(Read More)

Phuket van driver uses axe in car park brawl

So, the PLTO doesn't care that one of these retards keeps a freeking axe in his van, as long as ...(Read More)

Phuket water resources capacity gets a bump

Are the reservoirs protected agains terrorism? Like water poisioning, throwing drugs liquid in the ...(Read More)

Foreigners vote in support of Patong 4am closing

Prab is good in marketing his business very well, up to very high levels in BKK. The temporarely ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
BDO Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket

 